Football quiz: How much do you remember about Roy Hodgson's reign at Crystal Palace?

Tomorrow marks the end of an era.

Indeed, with Roy Hodgson leaving his post as Crystal Palace manager and so many players out of contract over the course of the summer, the make-up of next season's squad could be wholly different from the one that finishes the campaign away at Anfield.

While Hodgson's career spans many decades across many different countries, the move to Palace has helped rebuild his reputation somewhat. The club he supported as a boy, Palace offered him the chance to prove that this was an experienced operator who should not be defined by England's loss to Iceland at Euro 2016.

Largely, it's been a success and Hodgson's work in cleaning up the mess the Frank de Boer's appointment caused should be respected and - although supporters might be looking for more - the fact he has rarely been in any sort of relegation trouble must be noted.

So, ahead of his final game in charge tomorrow, GIVEMESPORT have built a little quiz in celebration.

How much do you remember about Hodgson's time at Crystal Palace?

Take the test below!

1 of 10 When was Roy Hodgson appointed as Crystal Palace manager? 12th September 2017 13th September 2017 14th September 2017 15th September 2017

