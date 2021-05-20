Sheffield Wednesday transfer news: Update emerges regarding Owls' pursuit of Premier League ace

Although the summer transfer window isn't set to open until next month, Sheffield Wednesday are already making plans in terms of their recruitment this summer.

Whereas the Owls will not be able to attract the same calibre of players that they were able to during their time in the second-tier, they will still be confident of drafting in some classy operators in the coming months.

Considering that Joost van Aken is set to join Belgian side Zulte Waragem following the expiry of his contract in June and fellow defender Tom Lees has been released, Wednesday will need to bolster their options at centre-back between now and August.

One of the players who the Owls have been casting an eye over in recent weeks is Southampton defender David Agbontohoma.

The 19-year-old was handed a trial by Wednesday during the closing stages of the 2020/21 campaign and went on to deliver some encouraging displays for their Under-23 side.

According to Yorkshire Live, the Owls have now stepped up their pursuit of Agbontohoma by offering him a contract for next season.

However, the defender has yet to commit his future to Wednesday as he is currently keeping his options open.

Agbontohoma recently featured for Stoke City's Under-23 side in their clash with Sunderland and has previously played for Arsenal at youth level.

Currently on the books at Southampton, the defender has yet to agree fresh terms with the Premier League side and thus is set to leave upon the expiry of his contract next month.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Unless Wednesday are looking to commit to a long-term project involving Agbontohoma, it may turn out to be somewhat of an error if they opt to sign him this summer as he may not be ready to play at League One level at this stage of his career.

Having only ever played two games at senior level in the EFL Trophy, the defender may take some time to adjust to the competitiveness of the third-tier.

Furthermore, it could be argued that Agbontohoma may not necessarily be an upgrade on the Owls' current options at centre-back and therefore would need to play a host of games at youth level for the club before challenging for a place in Moore's starting eleven.

Taking this into consideration, Wednesday must not focus entirely on securing the services of Agbontohoma and should instead look to bring in some more defensive reinforcements.

