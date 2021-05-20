Harry Kane's next club: Fabrizio Romano delivers update on Tottenham superstar

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on which foreign clubs are interested in signing Harry Kane this summer on the latest episode of his podcast.

What's the latest transfer news involving Kane?

Kane reiterated his desire to leave Tottenham at the start of this week, and the in-demand forward is now linked with a move to a number of Premier League clubs.

Both Manchester clubs and Chelsea are reportedly keen on landing the 27-year-old, and are believed to have made contact with Spurs already.

What has Romano said about interest in Kane?

However, according to Romano, there is very little interest in Kane from teams in Spain and Italy.

Clarifying the situation on The Here We Go Podcast, Romano stated: “At the moment, from the Spanish clubs there is nothing serious. Real Madrid are keeping Benzema and we’re going to talk about him later, but for sure they are not looking for this kind of player now. At the moment, no Spanish club have made any enquiry for Harry Kane.

“And from Italian clubs, we have rumours about Roma, Juventus or any swap deal. There is nothing with Italian clubs and really negotiating with Daniel Levy with this kind of amount of fee for Harry Kane, for Italian clubs I think it is more than difficult – I would say impossible.”

Will Kane be concerned by a lack of interest from abroad?

Not at all.

It is understood that Kane's preference is to remain in England, and he is likely to be delighted that there are a host of Premier League clubs seemingly wanting to sign him this summer.

The England attacker is also believed to be hopeful of getting his future sorted prior to next month's Euros. With no foreign clubs making a serious move for his services, it appears that Kane is already aware of his options, which could make it easier for him to decide exactly where he wants to end up playing next season.

Will Daniel Levy be concerned?

Almost certainly.

Last month, it was revealed that Levy has no intention of selling Kane to a Premier League rival this summer. The Tottenham chairman wants to keep Kane, but it seems that the next best scenario would be allowing his start striker to move abroad.

Unfortunately for Levy, it seems unlikely that he will get his wish as he is yet to be approached by a foreign club. Therefore, with Kane making his feelings clear about wanting to leave, Levy may have to relent and face up to the distinct possibility that he could have to watch his team face the England captain in 2021/22.

