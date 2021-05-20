Arsenal latest news: Fabrizio Romano drops claim about Mikel Arteta's future

According to Fabrizio Romano, Mikel Arteta's future as Arsenal manager is secure despite a disappointing season.

What's the latest news involving Mikel Arteta?

Arsenal's board are behind Arteta and are planning for the future with the Spaniard in mind according to Romano, speaking on the Here We Go podcast.

Romano said, "Arsenal’s intention is to go on with Arteta, I would say 100%, because they are convinced with Arteta, they are convinced with the project. They think that one year with this kind of manager, he needs time.

"The season has been really disappointing and they know about it, but they want to continue with Arteta, so at the moment the situation is planning with him about players to sell, players to sign and rebuilding in the summer. So Arteta is the man for Arsenal."

What is Arteta's win rate at Arsenal?

Arsenal have struggled this season, particularly in the Premier League, and after being knocked out of the Europa League semi-finals they are now against the odds in trying to qualify for Europe again.

In the league, Arsenal have suffered the same amount of defeats as they have wins (7) at the Emirates. It ranks them tenth in the division behind the likes of Southampton and newly promoted Leeds for home form.

According to Transfermarkt, Arteta has 46 wins, 16 draws and 23 losses, equating to an overall win percentage of 54% from 85 games.

Why are Arsenal sticking with Arteta?

Whilst statistically Arsenal are suffering one of their worst seasons in the Premier League, Arteta has overseen the development of several youth players.

The likes of Bakayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe have been huge positives for Arsenal and the pair have 14 goal contributions between them in the Premier League this season.

According to the Athletic, the Arsenal manager has retained the support of most of his squad with some players even keen to have assurances that he'll stay before negotiating contracts.

In fairness to Arteta, the squad is in need of some work to compete with the talented teams above them and another transfer window at the helm could be the catalyst to kick on next season with the help of new additions.

Who could Arteta sign this summer?

Whether Arsenal can secure loan signing Martin Odegaard for another season is yet to be seen, however they have been linked to Norwich midfielder Emiliano Buendia.

According to Goal, Arsenal have stepped up their interest in the Argentine, and having recorded 15 goals and 16 assists (the most of any Championship player) this season he could provide an extra creative spark for Arteta's side.

It seems that Arteta has identified the attacking midfield position as an area to strengthen this summer as according to Kicker, Borussia Dortmund's Julian Brandt is of interest to Arsenal - although it remains to be seen whether the Gunners follow through with a bid.

