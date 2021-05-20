Tottenham transfer news: Dean Henderson still a target with Man Utd future in the balance

Tottenham Hotspur could be part of a battle to sign Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson this summer, according to Sky Sports.

What's the latest Tottenham transfer news?

Spurs have been strongly linked with a move for the 24-year-old and, while Henderson has played his way into United's first-team of late, he was dropped for their draw with Fulham amid criticism for his performance in the loss to Liverpool at Old Trafford.

United aren't believed to have settled on their goalkeeping situation ahead of next season but do not believe both Henderson and David De Gea will remain at the club over the course of the summer.

Within the report, the likes of Spurs and Borussia Dortmund are touted as suitors.

Would Henderson be a good signing for Spurs?

It surely depends on Hugo Lloris' future.

Indeed, reports from Football Insider recently claimed the Frenchman was likely to stay while The Sun claimed he could depart.

Either way, Lloris is out of contract next summer and, if Spurs do need a new goalkeeper, Henderson would look like a good signing, albeit not as capable of stopping shots.

Comparing their post-shot expected goals rating (which measures how likely a 'keeper is to save a shot based on the quality of the chance for the attacker, with positive numbers indicating an above-average ability to keep goals out), Lloris far outdoes Henderson.

FBREF data indicates the Spurs custodian has prevented 5.3 goals this season, while Henderson has only managed 0.3.

Still, the England international is obviously much younger and stops 8.7% of the crosses put into his box on average with Lloris only managing 5%.

Which other goalkeepers have Tottenham been linked with?

Last month, The Athletic revealed Tottenham had sent transfer 'feelers' out to the likes of Henderson, Sam Johnstone and Nick Pope should they need to replace Lloris.

West Brom star Johnstone is understood to be valued at around £10m though West Ham have been linked with him too.

What has Roy Keane said about Dean Henderson?

Speaking on Sky Sports after United's loss to Liverpool last week, club legend Roy Keane criticised the player.

“He looks so small in the goals, that's my worry [over] Henderson," he said (via The Mirror).

“He has a good mentality, good temperament and is good with his feet, but I've seen a few goals go in recently where he looks so small in the goals. He looked tiny there for the fourth goal.

"He [Henderson] is going to make mistakes of course, but my worry is his presence.

“He looks so small, which is a big concern going forward.”'

