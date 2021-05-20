Leicester City: Fabrizio Romano delivers update on Brendan Rodgers and Youri Tielemans

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the futures of Brendan Rodgers and Youri Tielemans as the 2020/21 season draws to a close.

What did Romano say about Rodgers and Tielemans?

Leicester manager Rodgers has been linked with a move to Tottenham in recent weeks, while Tielemans only has two years left on his current deal at the club.

However, Romano has confirmed that Rodgers is not intending to go anywhere this summer, and Tielemans is ready to discuss a contract extension to keep him at the King Power Stadium for the coming years.

Romano said on The Here We Go Podcast: "He wants to stay. He’s doing an amazing job, really. Congratulations to him, they won the FA Cup and the Champions League situation is still not easy for Leicester. They need to fight to the last minute but they are doing an amazing job and Rodgers wants to stay.

"Tielemans is going to talk with the club about a potential new contract, so they are going to talk in the next days about this situation."

What is Rodgers' win rate at Leicester?

Rodgers wanting to stay will be music to the ears of Leicester supporters. Since taking over at the club in February 2019, Rodgers has made the Foxes a force to be reckoned with.

The team narrowly missed out on the top four last season, but they have bounced back this year, winning the FA Cup for the first time in their history, and they still have a fighting chance of securing a Champions League place heading into the final weekend of the season.

The Northern Irishman has won 60 of his 110 games as Leicester boss, giving him an overall win percentage of 55%.

What are Tielemans' stats this season?

Tielemans continues to go from strength to strength, as he has registered 10 direct goal contributions in the Premier League this term.

According to WhoScored, he has been the team's joint-second best performer in 2020/21 alongside Jamie Vardy, receiving an average match rating of 7.08. He has also delivered 45 key passes - only James Maddison (51) has bettered this number for Leicester.

There is no doubting his most memorable moment of the season, though. That arrived this past weekend in the FA Cup final as he fired home a long-range winner to seal a 1-0 victory over Chelsea.

A sign that Leicester are here to stay?

It sure is.

In the past, Leicester have had to bid farewell to some of their best players, with the likes of N'Golo Kante, Riyad Mahrez and Harry Maguire all moving on to pastures new.

They have still managed to remain competitive, though. Indeed, their FA Cup triumph showed that the club can not only compete but also beat some of the best teams in the country with the current crop of players and coaching staff that they possess.

Now, it is about keeping hold of key figures so that the side are able to continue to hold their own at the top of the table. With Rodgers and Tielemans seemingly prepared to commit to the club, this can only be a major positive, and a clear sign that Leicester do not plan on slipping back down the league any time soon.

