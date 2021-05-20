Harry Kane: Fab Romano explains why Man United may struggle to sign Tottenham star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United could find it difficult to sign Harry Kane after renewing Edinson Cavani's contract.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Harry Kane?

GIVEMESPORT previously reported that according to Ian McGarry, Kane is on the radar of United and is "very much desired" at Old Trafford. McGarry also confirmed that Daniel Levy's asking price for Kane is in the region of £170m.

According to Sky Sports, Kane has also expressed his desire to leave Spurs this summer.

Forget Jadon Sancho - This is the winger Man Utd fans on The Football Terrace want to sign!

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Kane and United?

Speaking on the Here We Go podcast, Romano said that United checked on Kane's situation prior to agreeing a new contract with Cavani.

Romano said, "Before the new contract was signed for Cavani, they wanted to check the situation with Harry Kane about his desire of leaving Tottenham and looking for a new solution."

Read More: Latest Transfer News - Harry Kane shares update on his Spurs future

The Italian journalist also suggested that after Cavani's new deal, it could be difficult for United to sign a "top striker" as well.

"But then with Cavani signing a new contract I think it’s not easy now to go and sign a new top striker like Harry Kane. Let’s see what happens with Chelsea and many other clubs but Manchester City are the most interested in Harry Kane."

Was extending Cavani's contract the right decision?

Despite Cavani's contract potentially preventing Kane's move to United, renewing his deal for another season was the safest decision - albeit a short-term option.

Extending the Uruguayan's contract allows the club to have greater security in the striker position and ensures they aren't left without a quality goal-scorer next season.

Whilst Kane's stats are unrivalled this campaign as the Premier League's top scorer, Cavani has proved himself as an important cog in United's machine this season and has scored ten goals and made three assists in the Premier League.

1 of 15 Has former Manchester United man Cristiano Ronaldo scored at the Euros? Yes No

Is Cavani enough for United at centre-forward?

Cavani could be enough at centre-forward for United but only if they recruit a right winger, for example Jadon Sancho, to free up Mason Greenwood to play as a backup striker.

United are reportedly still interested in Sancho and his arrival would offer the Red Devils greater quality on the right-hand side. Sancho has scored eight goals and made 11 assists in the Bundesliga this season.

Greenwood has often been used as a makeshift right-winger despite being arguably the best finisher at the club.

If a top quality right-sided attacker arrived at Old Trafford it would allow Greenwood to develop in the centre-forward role as deputy to Cavani, as well as providing additional depth on the wing.

This season, Greenwood has scored seven Premier League goals and made two assists for United.

News Now - Sport News