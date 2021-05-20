West Ham transfer rumours: Irons want 35-cap international who's given them all sorts of problems in the past

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

West Ham are interested in signing Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain this summer, according to Football Insider.

What's the latest news on Oxlade-Chamberlain?

It is understood that the Hammers want to improve their attacking midfield options this summer, and have already approached Liverpool to check on the 27-year-old's availability.

Despite Jurgen Klopp claiming that he still has faith in the England man, Liverpool are believed to be willing to listen to offers for Oxlade-Chamberlain, and they currently value him around the £22m mark.

What are Oxlade-Chamberlain's stats this season?

After having a terrible time with injuries in recent years, Oxlade-Chamberlain has struggled for minutes on the pitch this term. He has made just 12 appearances in the top-flight, and has only started two of those games.

His tally of 244 minutes in the Premier League in 2020/21 illustrates how he is some way down the pecking order right now, but he did show a glimpse of his undoubted quality on Wednesday night when he scored his first goal of the season in a 3-0 victory against Burnley.

The 35-cap international was introduced from the bench in the closing stages, and he fired home a fine left-foot shot after creating space for himself to cap off a comfortable win as Liverpool continued their late charge for a top-four finish.

How has Oxlade-Chamberlain performed against West Ham?

Very well.

Across the course of his career, Oxlade-Chamberlain seems to have taken a liking to playing against the Irons.

In his last seven appearances against them, he has registered three goals and three assists in the Premier League. Indeed, looking back even further, in the 10 times that he has played against the east London club, Oxlade-Chamberlain has only lost once, winning on the other nine occasions.

Would he be a good signing for West Ham?

West Ham have first-hand experience of how good Oxlade-Chamberlain can be when at his best. Of course, there is the argument that we have not seen him playing at that level for some time as he has spent most of the last three years on the sidelines.

Still, this could be a gamble worth taking for Moyes. Despite his setbacks, Oxlade-Chamberlain has still made over 200 top-flight appearances in his career for Arsenal and Liverpool. When he has been fully-fit, he has shown that he is more than capable of making an impact at a top six club.

That is where West Ham want to be on a consistent basis, and he can help them achieve this. With his driving runs from midfield, and tendency to pop up with the occasional long-range thunderbolt, Oxlade-Chamberlain still has plenty to offer.

Unless he is terribly unlucky, Oxlade-Chamberlain's worst injuries should be behind him, so he can now kick on and show that there is more left in the tank.

He needs a fresh start where he can play regularly and show his class. West Ham looks to be the perfect team for Oxlade-Chamberlain to flourish at for the next stage of his career.

