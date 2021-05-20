Everton transfer rumours: Fabrizio Romano gives update on PSG's Moise Kean

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Fabrizio Romano has delivered an update on the future of Everton striker Moise Kean ahead of this summer's transfer window.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Moise Kean?

Kean has spent the past year on loan at PSG, and the French giants now want to make his move a permanent one.

Romano has claimed that Everton are happy to enter negotiations with PSG, and he has confirmed that the Toffees already know the price that they will demand in order to let Kean go.

On The Here We Go Podcast, Romano said: “The situation is also related to what happens with Icardi because maybe Paris Saint-Germain also have to decide about the situation of Icardi and then of Moise Kean. But they want to keep Moise Kean, and Moise Kean wants to stay at Paris Saint-Germain.

“So, they are talking with people close to the player, Mino Raiola is his agent. The player wants to stay but the negotiation with Everton is not easy about the fee, because Everton are open to sell the player, so they are 100% open to negotiate and to find an agreement, but they want around €45-50m (£38.9-43.2m) for Moise Kean.

“So, let’s see if Paris Saint-Germain can find an agreement with Everton, but they want Moise Kean, the player is 100% happy in Paris. They have an amazing relationship with Mino Raiola. Moise Kean is one of their priorities after Draxler extending his contract.”

Why did Everton loan Kean to PSG?

Everton opted to allow Kean to move to the French capital on loan back in October after he endured a difficult maiden campaign in the Premier League.

Having arrived at Goodison Park in 2019, Kean played in 29 games in his first top-flight season, but only managed two goals in these matches.

He started this term with two brief league appearances from the bench, and it became apparent that he was merely a bit-part player at that stage, so he was shipped out to PSG to get more game time under his belt.

How many goals has Kean scored for PSG?

The 21-year-old has made the most of his time in Ligue 1, netting 13 goals in France's top division. Only Kylian Mbappe (26) has scored more goals for Mauricio Pochettino's men in 2020/21.

He has also found the target on four occasions in cup competitions, including scoring three goals in this season's Champions League during PSG's run to the semi-finals.

Overall he has managed 17 goals in 41 matches for the French champions.

What's Mino Raiola's role in all of this?

Raiola is Kean's agent, and it seems likely that he will have a key role to play in helping this transfer get across the line.

As Romano mentioned, PSG have a strong relationship with Raiola, indicating that they should be confident that he will work his magic for them once more.

The super-agent has several clients within the PSG squad, such as Marco Verratti and Mitchel Bakker, so he is used to negotiating with the club.

With Raiola in the mix, PSG will hope that they can get the best deal possible, whilst ensuring that they manage to keep Kean permanently.

