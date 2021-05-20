Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Liverpool fans are arguably the most passionate and knowledgable in the world.

With the Reds' prestigious history and burgeoning trophy cabinet, Kopites have plenty to celebrate when they take their seat at Anfield and sing 'You'll Never Walk Alone' at the top of their lungs.

However, when there are so many legendary players and iconic results populating the Liverpool history books, it must be difficult for fans to keep tabs on all those Merseyside stats and trivia.

Liverpool's iconic history

But we like to think that the Anfield experts amongst the Reds fandom will have done just that and here at GIVEMESPORT, we've sought to put that to the test with our ultimate Liverpool quiz.

That's because we've compiled 20 questions spanning the entire history of Liverpool - no, football didn't begin in 1992 - with everything from players, managers, trophies and records in our cross hair.

How to score the quiz

So, how well do you think you know one of English football's biggest clubs? Well, before we find out, be sure to check out how we're judging our Liverpool quiz down below:

0-4 correct: Are you Milan Jovanovic in disguise?

5-9 correct: Loris Karius - too much slipped through your fingers

10-14 correct: 2013/14 Liverpool - entertaining, but not title-worthy

15-19 correct: That night in Istanbul - pop open the champagne

20 correct: Steven Gerrard has posters of you in his bedroom

The ultimate Liverpool quiz

Got it? Be sure to close down Google, put away your Liverpool annual and get wracking your brain because you can sink your teeth into 20 questions of the ultimate Liverpool quiz right here:

1 of 20 Ultimate Liverpool quiz: Who assisted Gerrard's goal in Istanbul? Steve Finnan Luis García John Arne Riise Vladimír Šmicer

