Man Utd transfer news: Enquiry made as club consider Danny Ings signing

Manchester United are looking into the possibility of signing Danny Ings this summer, according to The Daily Telegraph.

What's the latest Man Utd transfer news?

While the club have been strongly linked with a move for England captain Harry Kane, enquiries are believed to have been made about Ings.

Although Edinson Cavani recently extended his stay at Old Trafford by another season, United are said to be in the market for another forward ahead of next season and Ings is thought to have been on their radar before.

Indeed, the 28-year-old is reported to have been an option for United during the January transfer window of 2020, although Odion Ighalo joined on loan instead.

How much would Danny Ings cost to sign?

A report in the print edition of the Sunday Mirror (page 73) claimed Southampton valued their star striker at £30m, presumably due to the fact he's about to enter the final year of his contract.

Given Kane could cost well over £100m, Ings would be a significantly cheaper addition and even an improvement on the reported (via SpotRac) £75k-per-week he earns at St. Mary's surely wouldn't be prohibitive for United.

Should United sign Ings instead of Kane?

Although Ings hasn't proven as prolific as Kane has over the course of his career, it's hard to argue with 22 goals he scored in the Premier League last season, as well as his 12 this time out.

Last year, The Athletic complied an analytical report on the former Liverpool striker and concluded his pattern of passes was akin to that of Bruno Fernandes' while also talking up his ability to drop into a No.10 role, something Kane is also noted for.

That's not to suggest Ings is a better player than Kane of course but, for a much cheaper fee and with Cavani also capable of leading the line, perhaps the Saints star would be a more financially prudent option.

What has Ian Wright said about Ings?

Speaking on an episode of the Wrighty's House podcast last month, Match of the Day pundit Ian Wright talked up Ings' ability to play for some of the biggest clubs in the world amid links with a move to Manchester City.

"I’ve got to mention Ings – you see the link with City,” said Wright.

"The disrespect people are giving Danny Ings. Why are you doing that? He can press like Pep would want him to, and would stay in the areas to get chance upon chance.

“Danny Ings has got himself into the England squad from a terrible injury which meant he couldn’t do what he wanted to do at Liverpool. It wasn’t his fault. Ings could get 25 goals in that City team at a canter.

“How does that not make sense to people? When you’re talking about astute management, and the recruitment at that level. Look at Ings, if he was backing up Bobby Firmino now, he could link Liverpool’s attack now.”

