Tottenham latest news: The four leading candidates for Spurs' manager job have been revealed

The Athletic have revealed the four names considered leading candidates for the Tottenham Hotspur job this summer.

What's the latest Tottenham managerial news?

While more options could emerge, the major names leading the race are believed to be Erik Ten Hag, Roberto Martinez, Ralf Rangnick and Graham Potter.

Will Roberto Martinez become Tottenham's next boss? Hear what fans are saying on The Football Terrace...

Indeed, chairman Daniel Levy is thought to be chasing an attack-minded coach capable of developing young players as Spurs look to build for a new era.

As it stands, nothing has been decided, however.

Who else have Tottenham wanted as their next manager?

Within the report, it is claimed that Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers has not put himself forward as a candidate despite strong links with a move down to the English capital.

Outgoing Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick is understood to have admirers at Spurs though his decision to take over the German national team after this summer's European Championships obviously rules him out.

Julian Nagelsmann, meanwhile, will move to Bayern ahead of next season after suggestions he was Levy's top target to replace Mourinho.

What will the new manager have to sort out?

Right now, Spurs look in dire need of a rebuild, though that certainly doesn't look as if it'll be an easy job.

Star man Harry Kane is believed to want to leave the club this summer in pursuit of glory while those currently working behind the scenes are understood to have targeted signings in central defender after a number of problems there.

There is also the very strong possibility Spurs are only playing in the newly-formed Europa Conference League next season too which surely isn't conducive to attracting top players to move to the club.

Alarmingly, back in March, Football Insider also revealed that money was likely to be tight, so the new boss will certainly have their work cut out for them.

What have the pundits said about Spurs' situation?

Writing in The Daily Star earlier this month, Sky pundit Paul Merson suggested few top managers would want the Spurs job due to Kane's apparent desire to leave the club.

"Tottenham still can’t find a new manager," he wrote.

"But it’s not a great job that one, is it?

"No disrespect to Spurs. I’ve played against them many times in my career. I know what they’re about. They’re a good club. A class club. With a great stadium.

"But if I’m a top manager looking at it from the outside, I’m thinking: “What’s happening with Harry Kane?”

"Any plans you make go out the window on day one if Kane leaves Spurs - and it sounds like he might."

