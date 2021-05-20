Portugal are entering Euro 2020 as the reigning European champions.

Their run to glory five years ago will always be remembered as one of the more curious European triumphs, finishing third in their group and only actually ever winning one game within 90 minutes.

However, by the time Eder rattled home his iconic winning goal at the Stade de France, it was hard to argue with the unlikely footballing poetry that saw Cristiano Ronaldo win an international trophy.

Portugal defending their title

And if the Juventus superstar could lead his nation to glory with what was arguably an incredibly weak squad, then there's good reason to think he could do it all again with an even stronger side.

Besides, you'd be hard-pressed to argue that the resources Fernando Santos had on his hands in France could even hold a candle to the quality he has at his fingertips this summer.

In fact, many fans have been tipping Portugal as one of the favourites to go all the way at Euro 2020, which would have seemed like an unlikely prospect on the back of their 2016 triumph.

World-class options

As such, Portugal are out to prove that lightning can indeed strike twice and you'd be forgiven for falling under the spell of that narrative when you read through their 26-man squad.

Santos laid out his plans for Euro 2020 on Thursday night when he announced a provisional squad that includes world-class stars such as Ronaldo, Joao Felix, Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Jota.

Throw in Bernardo Silva, Renato Sanches, Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo and countless others for good measure and it's clear to see that Portugal are looking in pretty good shape for June.

Portugal's superb squad depth

And although not every player in the squad boasts either a Premier League connection or world-class talent, there's no getting away from the fact that Santos has some enviable squad depth.

Don't get me wrong, it doesn't compare to France's astonishing depth, which you can enjoy right here, but we're inclined to think that Portugal has one of the competition's most stacked cohorts.

Don't believe us? Well, perhaps you might when you take a look at our rough outline of Santos' resources this summer from his potential XI to all the top-level stars snapping at the starters' heels.

Yeh... Portugal are going to cause some serious resources at Euro 2020.

Can lightning strike twice?

And that's exactly what they're going to need because there will be no room for error in the group stages like there was half a decade ago with Germany and France to contend with straight away.

However, with Dias, Cancelo and Fernandes proving the Premier League's leading players in their positions this season, you wouldn't put it past Portugal to finish top of the 'Group of Death'.

Whether they'll be able to go all the way and match Spain's feat of retaining a European crown remains to be seen, but with this much firepower, they'll certainly go out in a blaze of glory if they don't.

