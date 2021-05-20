Arsenal transfer gossip: Fabrizio Romano delivers update on Willian

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal winger Willian wants to leave the club this summer and the Gunners are willing to sell.

What's the latest transfer news involving Willian?

Willian is the second Brazilian set to leave Arsenal at the end of the season according to Romano speaking on the Here We Go podcast, and the 32-year-old is eager to seek pastures new.

"David Luiz is 100% leaving Arsenal, but also Willian is going to leave Arsenal. He wants to leave, Arsenal are open to sell him, so as I said some days ago Willian is leaving," said Romano.

"Willian has a contract with Arsenal, so it’s a different situation, they need to wait for some proposal, but Willian is one player expected to leave Arsenal."

He added, "The feeling around Willian is that he is leaving this season and he has a lot of opportunities."

What has Willian said about leaving Arsenal?

Willian has previously expressed his desire to play in America and according to Arsenal's official matchday programme, as per Goal, he said last month:

“Whenever I have finished here, I really want to go to America and play there.”

Willian added. “Possibly stay in Europe, I don’t know, but at the moment, one of my targets is to play in America at some point in my career."

What are Willian's wages at Arsenal?

Willian is the third highest earner at Arsenal behind Thomas Partey and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to Spotrac.

Despite signing on a free transfer last summer from Chelsea, he reaps in wages of £192,308 per week which is an astronomical sum for a player that isn't even a regular in the side.

How has Willian performed this season?

The switch across London from Chelsea to Arsenal has not been a successful one for Willian. Despite a scintillating start to the season with two assists against newly promoted Fulham on the opening day, he has since registered just one goal and three assists in the Premier League, according to WhoScored.

He had to wait until May to clinch his first goal which was a free-kick against West Brom. His strike was the final nail in the coffin for Sam Allardyce's side, who were then bound to relegation to the Championship.

Even nailing down a first team spot has been a struggle for Willian, who has started just 16 Premier League games for Arsenal.

Will losing Willian be a loss to Arsenal?

Willian leaving the Gunners will be a blessing for both the club and the player. It's never good to have a poor performer on such monumental wages so the club will be eager to free up some cash ahead of the summer transfer window.

Arsenal will also benefit by giving the younger players in the squad more opportunities. For example, his compatriot Gabriel Martinelli could be one player that earns more playtime as a result of Willian's departure.

The former Chelsea player has undoubtedly struggled in an Arsenal shirt as his stats suggest and the best outcome for him could be a move away as he approaches the latter stages of his career.

