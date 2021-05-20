Cristiano Ronaldo: Man United transfer off the cards despite Juventus struggles

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Cristiano Ronaldo will not be returning to Manchester United, according to Dean Jones.

What's the latest Man Utd transfer news?

Given the problems Juventus have endured this season, the Portuguese superstar has been linked with a move back to Old Trafford.

Indeed, the idea of Ronaldo coming back to the club where he launched himself into the stratosphere has frequently been mooted in recent years, with the 36-year-old still one of Europe's elite marksmen.

However, Jones has revealed that there is little prospect of that ever happening.

What did Jones say about a Ronaldo transfer to Man Utd?

Speaking on yesterday's Touchline Talk Podcast, Jones poured cold water on the suggestion he could be set for a blockbuster return.

"No, no, he's not going back to Manchester United," he said from the 18:16 mark onwards.

"This story comes up all the time and United are quite consistent on the message that Ronaldo won't be coming back to Old Trafford.

"So, I don't see it happening, especially now they've signed [Edinson] Cavani on a one-year extension."

How much do Juventus pay Ronaldo?

Despite the fact Ronaldo is clearly still capable of scoring at an elite level, his wages surely make any move impossible to imagine at this stage of his career.

Back in January, La Gazetta dello Sport revealed the former Real Madrid star was being paid four times as much as the next Serie A in a yearly salary believed to be worth around £28m.

With Cavani proving a successful signing and the likes of Mason Greenwood developing amid links with Harry Kane, paying a 36-year-old that much seems somewhat far-fetched.

How many goals has Ronaldo scored this season?

Even during a disappointing season for Juventus, Ronaldo has scored 29 goals in Serie A as well as 4 in 6 Champions League appearances.

Recently, he became the first player to score 100 goals for three different clubs.

What has Cristiano Ronaldo said about Manchester United?

Talking ahead of Juventus' meeting with United in the Champions League back in 2018, Ronaldo spoke of how emotional coming back to Old Trafford would be.

“Emotional, I can remember what it was like when I was at Manchester," he said (via the Manchester Evening News).

"I won lots of trophies here. I remember the support as well, the support was fantastic. Sir Alex Ferguson is someone I will never ever forget and I would like to express my best possible wishes to him.”

