Harry Kane wants to leave: Fabrizio Romano explains Tottenham's stance

According to Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham are still convinced they can keep Harry Kane and want to offer him a new contract.

Kane has expressed his desire to leave Tottenham based on reports from Sky Sports, and Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea are all interested in signing the England international.

According to the report, Spurs are already making enquiries for potential replacements, hinting that they may see his departure as inevitable. However, Romano has a different take on the situation.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Kane?

Speaking on the Here We Go podcast, Romano suggested that Kane is adamant that he wants to leave Tottenham, despite the club being "convinced" that they want to keep him.

Romano said, "He wants to go and it is his desire, but now he has to talk with Tottenham and to see what happens because Kane is respecting Tottenham’s position and he’s waiting to see the next steps from the club."

He added, "But from Tottenham what they say is that the player is not leaving the club. He has two years of contract left on his agreement with Tottenham so they are still convinced they want to keep Harry Kane."

Romano said that Spurs had been preparing contract talks with the forward since March and want to convince him about their project, however Kane is not interested.

The Italian journalist said, "Tottenham’s plans since March [are that], they want to keep Kane and offer him a new contract to convince him about the project and the new manager they will appoint in the next weeks. But as of today, Harry Kane is not accepting any proposal for a new contract at Tottenham."

Could Tottenham realistically keep Kane?

In the current market amid the global crisis, it could be difficult for clubs to afford Kane this summer - especially as he's reportedly been priced at £170m.

However, Tottenham are in a tricky position because despite the above, Kane has already expressed his desire to leave and keeping an unhappy player as influential as him could make life complicated for both parties.

Romano also stated that it would be difficult for Spurs to keep him and suggested Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy may have some awkward conversations ahead.

"When this kind of player wants to go, it’s really, really, really difficult to keep them. Let’s see how it develops with Daniel Levy," said Romano.

"We know he’s always so strong in negotiations, he wants to keep the top players. For sure it’ll be a complicated one between Daniel Levy and Harry Kane because he wants to leave and the club want to keep him."

Would Kane ever sign a new Tottenham contract?

Never say never. But, having made it clear that his desire is to win trophies, Tottenham may not be the most suitable option for the 27-year-old - they haven't won silverware as a club since 2008.

Spurs have endured a turbulent season, despite Kane topping both the assist and goals charts with 22 and 13 respectively in the Premier League, highlighted by the recent sacking of Jose Mourinho.

Tottenham can still finish as low as ninth and may miss out on European football, which has likely influenced Kane's decision to move on.







