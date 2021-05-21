Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

UFC president Dana White has changed his mind about signing PFL lightweight champion Kayla Harrison.

Harrison (9-0), one of the best MMA fighters in the world, kicked off the 2021 PFL season with a first-round demolition of Mariana Morais earlier this month.

And recently, there has been talk of her potentially joining the world's leading MMA organisation in the not-too-distant future, following in the footsteps of former WSOF stars like Marlon Moraes and Justin Gaethje.

White initially seemed resistant to the idea but it appears he has simply been biding his time and waiting for the right moment to strike.

"Yeah, I know her contract’s up soon," White said to Big Night Breaks. "I don’t know if she’s ready to come over here yet, or her people feel she’s ready to come over here yet, but when she is, we’re ready."

Fighting out of Coconut Creek, Florida, Harrison (9-0) has won all nine of her MMA fights, with all but two of her wins coming inside the distance. The American judoka is also a former training partner of former UFC bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey and is a two-time Olympic gold medallist.

Harrison, 30, holds wins over former UFC featherweight Larissa Pacheco and Invicta FC veteran Courtney King, and has reiterated her desire is to become the greatest MMA fighter of all-time.

When asked how she thinks she would match up against some of the finest athletes on the UFC roster, Harrison responded by saying she believes she will be able to cope very well.

"I think that if Dana is ready to pay me a lot of money, I’ll make him a lot of money," Harrison said. "I have stated many times, I’m ready to face the best in the world."

Read more: Edson Barboza wants Max Holloway next after beating Shane Burgos

News Now - Sport News