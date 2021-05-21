Qualification for next season’s Champions League is crucial for Liverpool.

Beat Crystal Palace on Sunday and they’re virtually guaranteed a place in Europe’s elite competition and everything that brings.

One positive that finishing in the top four brings is the ability to attract top quality players.

"The main reason for qualifying for the Champions League is always financial. It is a great competition to play in but for the club it's about [finances],” Klopp admitted in March.

"Sure, you want to excite some players. In the beginning we were sitting with some players who had offers from clubs who played in the Champions League and it was like 'ok, sorry, we can only offer nothing or Europa League!’”

So, who could Liverpool target this summer if they do, indeed, qualify for the Champions League?

According to wild reports in France, a certain Kylian Mbappe would be interested in a move to Anfield.

Le Parisien claim the French wonderkid is ‘very tempted’ to leave Paris Saint-Germain and can ‘see himself at Liverpool’.

Whether or not that report is true, it’s got Liverpool supporters very excited.

So much so that one Liverpool fan created a video imagining what it’ll be like for Mbappe to play for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

It shows clips of Liverpool attacking before merging with clips of Mbappe in action - and scoring. It’s very creative and will no doubt get plenty of Kopites dreaming of the impossible.

Take a look:

Surely Liverpool can’t afford him but you can’t blame Liverpool fans for praying.

Even Jamie Carragher admitted he’s been caught up in the rumours that Mbappe, who is valued at £144m, could potentially move to Anfield.

In February, he said: “I’m not joking, it was based on the fact that Liverpool thought they had a decent chance of getting Mbappe when he was at Monaco.

“I know Jurgen Klopp had spoken to him then and I’m sure other clubs had at that time.

“When Liverpool were in the Champions League final and won the Champions League a couple of years ago, I think anyone watching Liverpool there with Jurgen Klopp and the support of Anfield, if you’re ever gonna go to a club in England before you go to Real Madrid…

“Because I think he will, guaranteed, play for Real Madrid at some stage in his career but I’d always feel that maybe Liverpool is that perfect destination for a player like that before you make that next step.

“It would be Liverpool or Manchester City because they are the two top teams you’d see in the Premier League.

“But there’s no doubt on social media, he’s put a couple of things out when Liverpool have been playing at home in the Champions League and it’s got us all a little bit excited.”

