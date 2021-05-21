In a week where WWE cut ties with a number of NXT performers, news broke on Thursday evening, via PWInsider, of another departure from the company.

Former North American Champion Velveteen Dream was released from his WWE contract yesterday, ending months of speculation about his future. The 25-year-old has not appeared on NXT programming at all in 2021 amid injury and controversy in his personal life.

Several of the individuals who were cut earlier this week were reportedly informed their releases were due to budget cuts, although there has been no suggestion yet that this is what Velveteen Dream was told.

The Velveteen Dream's exit from the company marks a spectacular fall from grace for the 25-year-old, who was once seen as a sure-fire future star for WWE.

First coming onto WWE's radar during the sixth season of the Tough Enough reality show in 2015, the real-life Patrick Clark impressed trainers and company officials with his unique presence and charisma. Although he still had a long way to go with his in-ring skills, Clark was signed to a developmental deal shortly after the competition ended, despite finishing in eighth place.

However, it was when Clark debuted his Velveteen Dream character in 2017 that things really began to take off for him. The new gimmick quickly connected with the NXT audience and, before long, those within WWE were starting to talk about bringing Clark up to the main roster.

Velveteen Dream was once viewed as having the potential to become "the next John Cena" by his supporters. In fact, a feud with Cena was rumoured to have been under consideration for Velveteen Dream's first feud on the main roster.

That move to the main roster, however, never happened. When allegations regarding his personal conduct surfaced on social media last year, Velveteen Dream's presence on NXT was drastically scaled back. In the second half of 2020, he made just seven in-ring appearances, last featuring on television on December 23.

The status of Velveteen Dream has been up in the air ever since. He was, though, spotted backstage at a RAW taping earlier this month and had also resumed training at the WWE Performance Center recently.

Velveteen Dream has yet to comment on the news of his release as of writing this article.

News Now - Sport News