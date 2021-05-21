Euro 2020: Every home and away shirt has been ranked from worst to best
We can’t wait for Euro 2020.
What’s better than a summer International tournament?
A month-long football festival with matches pretty much every single day.
The domestic European season may have a few days remaining but our attentions have already turned to the European Championships.
Nations have already started naming their 26-man squads and they’ve whet our appetite.
While we’re starting to discover which players will be involved, what will they be wearing?
Well, the Independent decided to take a look at every home and away kit that will feature in the tournament and ranked them from worst to best.
We bring you their entire ranking which excludes North Macedonia, who are yet to release their kit for the competition.
So, without further ado, check out their opinion of the worst to the best kits on show this summer.
Every Euro 2020 shirt ranked from worst to best
46. Czech Republic away
45. Poland home
44. Belgium home
43. Turkey home
42. Ukraine home
Independent say: “The good people at Joma have had a decent crack at this, and the end result is broadly palatable.”
41. Ukraine away
40. Slovakia away
39. Switzerland home
38. Denmark home
37. Portugal away
Independent say: “Fun, colourful, eye-catching. A useful reminder to brush your teeth.”
36. Czech Republic home
35. France away
34. Poland away
33. Sweden home
32. Finland home
Independent say: “When the printer runs out of ink.”
31. Turkey away
30. England away
29. Denmark away
28. Italy away
27. Hungary home
Independent say: “Mmm, nice. Could have added some skinny white and green trim to the sleeves, if we’re being fussy, which we are.”
26. Belgium away
25. Russia home
24. Finland away
23. Hungary away
22. Croatia away
Independent say: “Black kits need to be menacing and this one is. Smart design with a simple trim. Well done to all involved.”
21. Netherlands home
20. Spain home
19. Slovakia home
18. Scotland home
17. Spain away
Independent say: “Clinical, with one of the best sleeve trims around, just enough to remind you who you’re up against.”
16. Croatia home
15. Scotland away
14. France home
13. Austria home
12. Netherlands away
Independent say: “Another black kit and another good one, enhanced by the flashes of orange and the fact it commits to only two colours. The collar is sharp too. We like this.”
11. Germany home
10. Russia away
9. England home
8. Switzerland away
7. Wales home
Independent say: “Simplicity + sleeves is such a trusty combination and Wales nail it here. That shade of red is pitch perfect. The crest, the collar, the shoulders: everything is neat and smart. And then those sleeves. Phwoar. Mmhmm. Yep.”
6. Germany away
5. Portugal home
4. Austria away
3. Italy home
2. Wales away
1. Sweden away
Independent say: “Wow. The pinstripes are beautiful and terrifying all at once against a moody, intense dark blue. The V-neck works well and the ratio of yellow flashes to shirt is perfection. A king among loyal subjects. A deity among mortals. A sacred robe among mere football kits. We have our winner.”
The tournament kicks off on June 11 when Turkey face Italy in Rome.
There are then multiple group stages between then and June 23 before the knockout stages.
The final takes place at Wembley on July 11.
