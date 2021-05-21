WATCH: Logan Paul Loses His First Pro Fight Against KSI

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

As Logan Paul prepares for his huge fight against unbeaten all-time great Floyd Mayweather, his professional boxing career did not get to the best start.

The YouTube star made his debut in the sport after accepting the challenge from KSI, following his victory against Joe Weller which sold more tickets than other professional boxing events.

The first fight was officially a white-collar event, which meant that the head guards and heavier gloves had to be worn to protect the fighters.

However, the second fight that took place was more of an indication that both fighters were taking this sport seriously, and not taking part as another method to make money.

Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn ensured that the rematch between the two internet stars signed professional contracts and that it wasn’t just a novelty event, and admitted himself he was surprised by how well the first bout went as far as tickets and pay-per-view buys were concerned.

They didn’t disappoint either, with both fighters providing a slugfest of a boxing match, not afraid of getting hurt or getting caught with some stiff shots.

However, a key moment in the fight was when Paul dropped KSI and struck him in the temple while he was down, which resulted in him having a point deducted.

The fight ended in Paul losing the fight via split decision, which meant that losing those points could have played a huge part in the final result.

