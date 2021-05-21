TimeSplitters set to make long-awaited return as original devs reform

For gamers that enjoy nostalgia and classic games, this is the news for you as the iconic Timesplitters game is due to make a spectacular return.

After more than 15 years away from our fingertips and television screens, the famous first-person action-packed shooter was developed by Free Radical Games and was often compared to the likes of GoldenEye 007 and Perfect Dark, due to similarities in gameplay and design.

Timesplitters was effectively a trilogy, with games released between 2000 and 2005 and was first an exclusive launch for PlayStation 2. Future Perfect was the latest out of the three games.

However, Free Radical went into administration in 2007 while developing Timesplitters 4. While a small playable demo was shown to several publishers, none of them approached them with a deal.

This was mainly because of the poor reaction that their game Haze received, coinciding with the lack of marketability which proved to be a devastating and unfortunate turn of events for the gaming organisation.

As a result, there was never a fourth game. While there were rumours of it being released for the console generations above, Timesplitters 4 never materialised.

But those fans of the series may be in for a pleasant surprise after an announcement was made by publisher Deep Silver, regarding the future of Free Radical.

They revealed on Twitter that they have taken on board the calls from the fans to bring back Timesplitters and they will be doing exactly that. Free Radical is reforming and will be “headed up by Timesplitters veterans, Steve Ellis and David Doak.”

They added that fans will be updated about the project with further information once it becomes available.

While there has been plenty of rumours regarding a new Timesplitters game for a number of years, many will have been surprised that the reform of Free Radical has actually taken place, and is the first piece of concrete evidence that Timesplitters will be returning.

Let’s hope that those loyal fans of the franchise will not be disappointed and will get to play in some frantic multiplayer action once more - in a nostalgic and sentimental throwback to the early 2000s.

