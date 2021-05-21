Earlier this week, a US arbitration court granted Deontay Wilder a third crack at WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

Wilder was successful in his legal bid to stop Fury from taking on Anthony Joshua next and 'The Bronze Bomber' is now getting ready to try and stop 'The Gypsy King' in the ring.

The American has squared off with Fury on two occasions, but has never walked out victorious. First, the pair fought to a controversial split draw in December 2018, before Fury emphatically stopped Wilder in their rematch last February.

On the evidence available so far, Fury definitely looks to have Wilder's number. Although the American escaped their first meeting with a draw, he was fortunate to do so. Had it not been for the huge knockdown that he secured in the final round of that first bout - which allowed him to draw level on the scorecards - the 35-year-old would be 0-2 against his British rival today.

Heading into their trilogy bout, which is expected to take place on July 24 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Wilder knows that something has to change. To his credit, he has already sought out a new trainer in the shape of veteran heavyweight contender Malik Scott.

During his own 42-fight professional career, Scott was renowned for being highly durable and difficult to hit cleanly. By the time he retired in 2016, Scott had only been stopped twice; once by Derek Chisora and once by Wilder himself.

Footage of Wider and Scott training together outdoors was shared on Twitter by talkSPORT's Michael Benson on Thursday evening - and it makes for interesting viewing.

The short clip shows Scott clearly trying to mimic the style of Fury during the session. At times, Scott confidently walks in with his hands down, something the Brit is famously known to do during his own fights. Also on display from Scott are a number of shoulder rolls - another tactic Fury employs effectively to frustrate his opponents.

There is no secret behind the goal of this training method. Scott wants to get Wilder used to the unorthodox style of Fury again as soon as possible. Particularly in the pair's second fight, Wilder struggled to deal with his opponent's movement, looking all at sea from the opening moments onwards.

Scott is right to get his man thinking about ways to deal with the unique challenges that Fury poses. However, Wilder needs to be careful not to stray too far from what made him successful in the first place.

In 44 outings as a pro, Wilder has beaten every man he has faced that was not named Tyson Fury. He has also knocked a staggering amount of those other opponents out cold, recording stoppages in 41 of his 42 wins.

This summer, when Wilder gets his third (and probably final) opportunity to defeat Tyson Fury, he needs to be careful, but clinical.

The Alabama native has the raw power to shake up the heavyweight division with just a single shot. Trying to play Fury at his own game might not be the smartest choice for Wilder.

