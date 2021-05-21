Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Williams CEO Jost Capito has suggested that it could be possible that George Russell remains with the team past 2021, though admits it will be up to Mercedes and what they want to do with the British driver.

One of the sport's most famous teams, Williams celebrates their 750th race this weekend at the Monaco Grand Prix - perhaps a fittingly iconic background in which to do it.

They'll be looking to achieve points if they can to mark the occasion, then, and though it'll be tough they have someone in George Russell who could set them up to do so if he keeps up his good Saturday form.

Indeed, Russell is having another good season for Williams so far - the crash at Imola with Valtteri Bottas aside - with him getting far more out of the equipment he's got than Nicholas Latifi in the other FW43B and he has regularly been linked with a Merc drive for next year.

It's fair to say, too, that, whilst Williams are yet to score a point this season, they look much more in touch with the midfield pack and that, ahead of the rule changes in 2022, could be a promising enough sign.

Will it be enough to keep Russell past the end of his current contract, which ends this season, though?

Here's what Capito had to say in his press conference ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix, when asked if Russell might remain:

“Of course. He is doing a great job, he is a fantastic driver, we’ve created a really good relationship and I think he would fit really well with Williams for our future as well and I think if he believes in our future there might be a chance to keep him.

“I think that you know George is a Mercedes driver for many years so I don’t think they will let him go,” said Capito. “We will see. We’ve got time to talk about drivers. We are not in a need now to discuss that.”

Naturally, then, Mercedes will decide potentially whether Russell remains at Williams for the coming seasons but it seems on Capito's side there is a chance it could be done.

Indeed, if the Silver Arrows opt to stay with Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton obviously commits, too, Russell may yet get to see how Williams continues to go about their recovery in the coming seasons.

