Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Jose Aldo, the once long-time UFC featherweight champion, is finally close to returning to the Octagon for the first time in over six months, according to multiple sources.

The UFC is putting the finishing touches to a bantamweight matchup between Aldo and Pedro Munhoz at UFC 265 on August 17, per sources. The bout will consist of three rounds. News of the fight was first reported by Combate.

Contracts have not been signed, but the 135-pound contest is expected to become official in the next couple of days. The UFC has not yet announced a location for this event.

Aldo (29-7), a former WEC featherweight champion, is coming off a unanimous-decision win over Marlon Moraes at UFC Fight Night 183 in December 2020.

The much-needed result snapped a three-fight losing streak for the man who is considered by many to be one of the greatest featherweights of all-time. The Brazilian fighter is 11-6 overall in the UFC.

1 of 20 How many UFC champions has Amanda Nunes beaten in her career? Five Six Seven Eight

As for Munhoz (19-5, 1 NC), the 34-year-old avenged his defeat to Jimmie Riveira in his most recent fight to snap a two-fight skid.

Not only does 'The Young Punisher' have one of the best nicknames on the roster, he also owns stoppage wins over the likes of Rob Font, Cody Garbrandt and Bryan Caraway. He is 9-5, 1 NC overall in the UFC.

UFC two-weight world champion Amanda Nunes is also set to defend her title against Julianna Pena on the same card.

Read more: Cody Garbrandt wants world title shot if he beats Rob Font at UFC Fight Night 188

News Now - Sport News