Back 4 Blood: When is the Release Date?

Gaming fans are excitedly waiting for upcoming zombie co-op survival shooter Back 4 Blood and will be wanting to know when the game launches.

The game is made by the creators of the critically acclaimed Left 4 Dead franchise. The last of these games, Left 4 Dead 2, was made in 2009, but they brought out downloadable content (DLC) until 2012.

Clearly fans of the game still enjoy playing it, as the community made a DLC in 2020. Many may be wondering whether Back 4 Blood is a reboot.

It follows a very similar pattern, but is also unique and different as it has player progression and deck-based character customisation.

What is the release date for Back 4 Blood?

It was meant to launch in the summer, on June 22nd, but developers Turtle Rock Studios have had to move the release date back to later in the year.

This delay means that it will not be battling with another new horror co-op survival game due to come out in the summer; Aliens: Fireteam.

The first-person shooter has been pushed back to October and it was announced via the official Back 4 Blood Twitter account as they tweeted: “Turtle Rock Studios is working hard to make Back 4 Blood the best game it can possibly be at launch and the team needs more time to do this. Therefore, we will release Back 4 Blood on October 12, 2021.”

This will obviously be upsetting for fans, but it is better to release the game without any problems and delay it rather than going for an early release.

They have shown glimpses of the game online via the latest trailer, which can be seen here.

While there is huge excitement building around the game, fans will be hoping it lives up to expectations, especially with it being delayed.

