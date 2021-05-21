Harry Kane appears to be on the brink of leaving Tottenham Hotspur.

Kane set to leave Spurs

Sky Sports broke the stunning news on Monday night that Kane had informed Spurs of his desire to leave the club with a range of top Premier League clubs making contact with his representatives.

Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea were revealed to be the three teams chasing his signature with each club holding an interest in strengthening the number nine position this summer.

But of the three clubs, Chelsea seem to be the side most often linked to strikers with Erling Braut Haaland and Romelu Lukaku also touted as goalscorers on their radar ahead of the new season.

Chelsea willing to use makeweights

And just how realistic would it be for Chelsea to sign Kane? Well, according to a report from ESPN on Friday morning, it seems as though the Blues could go all-out to make a move happen.

That's because it's claimed that Chelsea are prepare to use Tammy Abraham and/or Kepa Arrizabalaga as potential makeweights to sweeten a deal for Kane.

Chelsea are said to be mindful that Daniel Levy would need to instigate a serious squad rebuild in the case that Kane were to depart and therefore, a player-plus-cash deal might be preferable.

Abraham is said to be available this summer for £40 million, while Chelsea have accepted that Kepa - who has flopped in English football - would need to leave for less than his world-record arrival fee.

Transfermarkt current value Abraham and Kepa at £36.0 million and £11.7 million respectively.

Potential for Hudson-Odoi?

ESPN also claimed that one source touted Callum Hudson-Odoi as a potential makeweight, though this is considered to be less likely given Chelsea previously preventing a Bayern Munich move.

Hudson-Odoi might only have started 10 Premier League games this season, but the 20-year-old is rightfully considered as one of the most exciting young talents in English football.

Chelsea's big fear

Now, as much as Spurs might be tempted by the idea of makeweights such as Abraham or Kepa, ESPN were keen to stress the club's difficult relationship with Chelsea when it comes to transfers.

Their uneasy interactions can be traced back to Luka Modric being denied a Chelsea move in 2011 and the Blues infamously beating their neighbours to the signing of Willian just two years later.

In fact, the ESPN report goes as far as saying that Chelsea 'fear Tottenham will not do business with them' full stop.

Manchester clubs lead the race

As such, it's disclaimed that United and City remain the leading contenders to sign Kane this summer with neither club having the same historic and geographic links as London rivals Chelsea.

However, even then, the two Premier League giants face an uphill battle to get Kane on their books with the serial Golden Boot winner inevitably set to be valued far in excess of £100 million.

