Black Ops Cold War: New Killstreaks Revealed

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War’s Season 3 Reloaded update launched yesterday and new killstreaks were added to the game.

Gamers have been waiting for the Season 3 Reloaded update for some time, as the midway update in a season always brings some fresh content and some big changes.

Not only have fans been introduced to new guns and maps, COD has also let them play as some of the best action movie stars of the 1980’s; Rambo and John McClane.

Many knew this content was coming, however new killstreaks were kept under the radar and players will be excited to see a fan favourite killstreak returning to the game.

Read More: Black Ops Cold War Season 3 Reloaded: Release Date, New Maps, Weapons, Zombies, And Everything You Need To Know

Black Ops Cold War adds Nuke Killstreaks

Developers Treyarch added a surprising addition as the tactical nuke is now an available killstreak in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Normally developers Activision implement the nuke and we have seen it in games like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. This is the first time that Treyarch has involved the nuke in one of its Call of Duty games and this is what makes it so surprising.

The nuke is typically the hardest killstreak to get and players would have to get 25 kills without dying to unlock it.

However it is different in Black Ops Cold War, as it is only available through "Die Hardpoint," which is a mode added in the recent Black Ops: Cold War 80s Action Heroes update. Once players reach 25 kills with any weapon, they'd be able to call it in and wipe out everyone in the lobby. However, the match will resume once everyone respawns, and it can be obtained more than once in a game.

Keep up to date with all of the latest Esports and Gaming news right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News