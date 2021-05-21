Reigning WWE Champion Bobby Lashley is currently enjoying the best run of his career inside the squared circle.

The veteran, who first appeared on WWE television all the way back in 2005, successfully defended his world title against Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman at WrestleMania Backlash last weekend to remain the man to beat on RAW.

As well as things are going for the 44-year-old inside the WWE ring, though, it seems he is still open to challenges elsewhere - so long as they are big enough.

Between 2008 and 2016, Lashley juggled working as a professional wrestler with a career in MMA. The former All-American amateur wrestler did very well for himself inside the cage too, earning an overall career record of 15-2 while competing for promotions such as Strikeforce and Bellator.

Lashley's run as a fighter effectively came to an end when he rejoined WWE in 2018 - after a decade away from the company.

During an interview with joe.co.uk, Lashley reflected upon his MMA career, revealing that his heart was never fully into the sport as he still harboured dreams of major success in pro wrestling.

"I went into that world (MMA) without aspirations of being a UFC champion, I went into that world to learn the business and learn the sport," explained Lashley.

"I won some titles but I was never completely 100% dedicated because I always wanted to come back to professional wrestling... That was my goal the entire time, but some of the (MMA) organisations told me that in order for me to come in I had to write the pro wrestling part out of my schedule and I couldn't do that."

The decision to return to WWE on a full-time basis proved to be a fruitful one for Lashley. Particularly in the last 12 months, the American has been on a tear through the RAW roster. This concluded with him defeating The Miz to lift the WWE Championship for the first time in March this year.

Another man who won a major championship in March is current UFC heavyweight titleholder Francis Ngannou. Ngannou laid waste to Stipe Miocic at UFC 260 to claim the gold - and Lashley admitted he would be tempted by the idea of a showdown between the pair.

He has a title, I have a title - we could do it in the ring or the cage. I don't mind it. If this is calling him out, this is calling him out.

"I'm a fighter, man - so I'd love to be able to fight him. If that's what it is, let's do a big marquee match up. People know him as a killer, so I think we'd be able to do something," declared Lashley.

Ngannou himself has admitted he too is open to testing himself outside of the UFC Octagon, frequently floating the idea of a switch to boxing to challenge both Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury.

WWE and the UFC have a decent working relationship as well. The two companies have previously come to terms on a number of deals, including several related to Brock Lesnar. Famously, 'The Beast Incarnate' was cleared to fight at UFC 200 - despite being under WWE contract.

'The All Mighty' squaring off against 'The Predator' has a great sound to it. Whether Bobby Lashley and Francis Ngannou were to get it on in the UFC Octagon or a WWE ring, the heavyweight collision would be an event not to be missed.

