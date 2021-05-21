FIFA 21 TOTS Serie A Build-up: Release Date, Predictions, How to Obtain and more

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

FIFA 21 Team of the Season (TOTS) marches on to the next major league as EA are due to announce the Serie A squad shortly.

Italy’s premier division is one of the most popular leagues for football in the world and houses some of the biggest footballing stars such as Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, AC Milan’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Inter Milan’s Romelu Lukaku.

While we have thoroughly enjoyed the Bundesliga team this week in the game, good things must, sadly, come to an end.

Here is everything you need to know about the Serie A TOTS.

Release Date

The release in-game will take place at 6 pm UK time on Friday 21th May, with the Bundesliga and Liga NOS squads taken out.

Predictions

Here is who we expect will make this year's FIFA Serie A TOTS:

Cristiano Ronaldo (98 OVR)

There is no doubt in our minds that Cristiano Ronaldo will make TOTS for the third successive year with Juventus.

With 29 goals and three assists from 33 games and with an average match rating of 7.89 per match during the 2020/21 campaign (Fotmob), the Portuguese superstar is easily one of the first players that will walk straight into this team, carrying some mind-boggling stats that will see him as one of the most valuable players on the Trade Market.

Romelu Lukaku (94 OVR)

There is no question that Romelu Lukaku has been the best and most consistent out-and-out striker in the league this season. Like Ronaldo, the Belgian giant will be a popular choice among FUT gamers.

Lukaku has 23 goals and 11 assists from 35 appearances this season (Fotmob), explaining why the former Manchester United star was a key asset in Inter securing their first league title in 10 years.

Gianluigi Donnarumma (93 OVR)

The AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has been outstanding for Rossoneri this season with 13 clean sheets to his name with his side sitting inside the top four places with one game to go.

Milan have conceded just 41 goals this season, which has been far less than what we have seen from the red half of the city in previous years. But the Italian shot-stopper’s contributions could see the seven-time Champions League winners make a return to the premier European competition for the first time in many years.

How to Obtain

These special edition cards can be collected in the usual ways.

You will no doubt be able to find them on the Trade Market, but their value will be significantly more than their standard card, or they can be included in standard or premium packs. However, the percentage rate of getting a TOTS in one of those is very slim.

