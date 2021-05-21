Call of Duty Mobile Season 4: Release Date, Name, Patch Notes, Battle Pass, Beta and Everything You Need To Know

Season 4 of Call of Duty Mobile has been announced and we have all the information you need to know before the full release.

The first three seasons of the popular mobile shooter spanned from the future to apocalyptic settings, and modern-day battlefields.

Fans were recently treated to new content on the game when an update came out for the 80’s Action Movies Heroes Event, which included Rambo and John McClane.

A lot has already been revealed for Season 4 of Call of Duty Mobile and fans will be excited to see the new changes coming to the game.

Call of Duty Mobile Season 4 Release Date

Nowadays, Activision rolls out a new COD Mobile almost every month. The third season is currently underway and will end on May 26th, at 7 p.m. CT or 8 p.m. ET.



And if past releasing patterns are anything to go by, then we may see the launch of season 4 immediately after that. That said, it could arrive on May 27 which is the most likely date.

Call of Duty Mobile Season 4 Name

The name for the newest Season has already been revealed and players will be happy to hear it is called ‘Spurned and Burned’. The theme has already been revealed as well as the game will be going to the Wild West.

Patch Notes

There are a lot of patch notes for season 4 as there are wholesale changes to maps, guns, and game modes as well as a whole bunch of fresh content for players to get their hands on.

One of the most exciting things in the patch notes is the fact that the Modern Warfare 3 map is coming to mobile. It features a key military area located in the middle of a desert, including an abandoned military base, underground control console, and a deserted office.

New Featured Game Modes

Capture the Gold

The Capture the Gold mode is coming back to CODM.

Players must snatch the gold from the opponent's base and transport it back to their own base.

It will be available on Crash, Standoff, Raid, and more.

New Equipment and Items

Heartbeat Sensor- It will be available through the Seasonal Challenge - Under Pressure.

Functional Weapons – MK2 and Holger. The two weapons will be available in season four.

New Scorestreak – The Hawk X3. It is a remote-controlled drone that is equipped with machine guns and unlimited ammo.

Battle Royale

The weapons list in the battle royale mode has been updated:

Common: AK117/M4LMG/GKS/Echo.

Uncommon: AK 47/Man-O-War/Locus/MK2/Holger 26/PP19 Bizon/KRM-262.

Rare: AK117/BK57/ASM10/HVK-30/LK24/AS VAL/Locus/SP-R 208/M4LMG/Razorback/QQ9/PP19 Bizon/KRM-262.

Epic: Type 25/ASM10/KN-44/DR-H/Man-O-War/LK24/HVK-30/DL Q33/MK2/Holger 26/Razorback/GKS/Q09.

Legendary: M4/BK57/KN-44/ASM10/MK2/Holger 26/PP19 Bizon/GKS.

There have also been general adjustments for each weapon class:

SMG: Strengthen close-range positioning from damage and mobility, while optimizing bullet trajectory to ensure availability at other distances.

Assault: Strengthen the range and accuracy to ensure a superior combat range of 15-30 meters. Improve weapon differentiation in terms of bullet trajectory and handling (weapon control).

LMG: The accuracy and damage efficiency has been adjusted to ensure the suppression of the LMG at 30 meters away and strengthen the differential positioning of weapons.

Sniper: Optimize the attributes of sniper attachments, provide more combinations of attachments, and weaken the advantages of snipers in close combat.

Pistol: Decreased the Movement Speed and Hip Fire Accuracy of 50GS with the Akimbo.

Scorestreaks and Operator skills

War Machine:

Decreased the charging speed.

Slightly increased the damage to yourself.

Decreased the rate of fire.

Slightly decreased the lethal range.

Gravity Spikes:

Decreased the charging speed.

Slightly decreased damage range.

Increased damage.

Decreased the energy recovered by the Gravity Spikes after killing an enemy.

Tempest:

Increased the charging speed.

You can get a closer view when aimed down sight.

Purifier

Increase the number of bullets.

Death Machine:

Increase the Sprint-to-Fire Delay.

Decreased the number of bullets required to reach the maximum rate of fire

Increase the damage of wall-penetrating.

Sparrow:

Increase the duration.

Decreased the accumulation time.

H.I.V.E:

Increase the blood volume of the trap.

Increase damage frequency.

Decrease single damage.

New Battle Pass

New BP rewards in upcoming COD Mobile Season 4: Spurned and Burned:

Upcoming BP includes various Cowboy-styled items

You can also buy COD Mobile's Premium Battle Pass to grab many Epic items, including weapon blueprints, equipment, and Operators, after grinding in-game. Apart from buying the Premium Pass, players can also directly unlock certain tiers by additionally buying BP bundles.

The new season is also expected to have a bunch of Epic rewards based on its Western theme:



BP Bundle rewards

Charm – Cactus

Shovel - Sandy Spade

Frame – Cactus

Avatar - Cactus Buddy

Epic Weapon Blueprints

M4 - Spurred

Razorback Stirrup

AGR 556 - Western Crown

RUS-79U – Wretched

MK2 - Brushstroke

Epic Characters

Morte – Conciliatore

Scarlett Rhodes – Carmine

Alex - Bounty Hunter

Scylla – Dusted

New Additions

New Functional Weapon - MK2

New Scorestreak - Hawk X3

Other items

Charm - Horned up

Backpack – Greasewood

'Lasso Dance' emote

Calling Card - Standoff at Dusk (Legendary item)

Avatar - Bounty Hunter

Frame - Bounty Hunter

Season 4 Mobile Beta

The beta for the Season is already out for fans to test and for the developers to see if there are any issues or problems that need sorting.

To find out how to download the beta depending on your device, click here.

