Derby County news: Rams handed potential takeover boost ahead of summer transfer window

It has been a year to forget for Derby County supporters so far as they have witnessed their side struggle on the pitch whilst the club's future is still uncertain due to two failed takeover bids.

After Sheikh Khaled's proposed deal collapsed earlier this year, the Rams announced last month that Spanish businessman Erik Alonso had agreed a deal with current owner Mel Morris.

However, after doubts surfaced regarding the legitimacy of the 29-year-old's offer, Derby decided to end negotiations with him earlier this month.

Whilst the Rams did manage to avoid relegation to the third-tier on the final day of the 2020/21 season, they may still be demoted if the EFL decide to dock them points for breaching Financial Fair Play rules.

With plans for the upcoming transfer window currently on hold due to the fact that Derby are still under an embargo which prevents them from signing players, the club find themselves in limbo.

However, a positive update has now emerged regarding the potential of a new takeover deal as Chief Executive Officer Stephen Pearce has revealed that the Rams are in contact with several parties.

Speaking to the club's official website about Derby's current situation, Pearce said: "It is widely understood that our current owner has been in discussions with numerous parties about a transfer in ownership of both the club and Pride Park Stadium.

"After two abortive processes which have been harrowing, we can confirm that we have a number of other credible parties who are in active negotiations to help take the club forward."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whilst Derby's fans may not want to get their hopes up in regards to a new takeover following the collapse of two previous deals, this is nevertheless a positive update as there may now be light at the end of the tunnel for the club.

However, it is imperative that they do not rush through an agreement as Morris simply cannot afford to hand over the club to an individual who doesn't have the Rams' best interests at heart.

Whilst Morris did reveal earlier this year that he will bankroll Derby until he finds an individual or a group who is willing to lead his side into a new dawn, his patience would have been tested by Alonso's escapades.

Yet if the Rams can secure fresh investment, there is no reason why manager Wayne Rooney cannot go on to sign a host of classy operators in the summer transfer window which in turn could have a positive impact on the club's fortunes next season.

