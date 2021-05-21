Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The race for the Premier League Golden Boot has gone down to the wire.

Mohamed Salah and Harry Kane have got away from the chasing pack and have both scored 22 goals going into the final game of the season.

Bruno Fernandes occupies third, but his chances of winning the Golden Boot are extremely slim given he's four goals behind the duo at the top.

Kane and Salah may have scored the most goals in England's top tier this season, but who has the best goals-per-minute ratio?

We've used stats provided by Transfermarkt to list the 20 players with the best goals-per-minute ratio in the Premier League this campaign.

Only players who have scored five or more goals have been included.

Spoiler alert: Neither Kane or Salah are first. They are well away from top spot, too...

20. Patrick Bamford - goal every 188 minutes

19. Ferran Torres - goal every 183 minutes

18. Christian Benteke - goal every 181 minutes

17. Son Heung-min - goal every 178 minutes

16. Danny Ings - goal every 174 minutes

15. Dominic Calvert-Lewin - goal every 174 minutes

14. Callum Wilson - goal every 173 minutes

13. Bruno Fernandes - goal every 172 minutes

12. Tammy Abraham - goal every 172 minutes

11. Anwar El Ghazi - goal every 169 minutes

10. Joe Willock - goal every 160 minutes

9. Ilkay Gündogan - goal every 156 minutes

8. Jesse Lingard - goal every 148 minutes

7. Alexandre Lacazette - goal every 146 minutes

6. Edinson Cavani - goal every 136 minutes

5. Harry Kane - goal every 136 minutes

4. Mohamed Salah - goal every 136 minutes

3. Diogo Jota - goal every 123 minutes

2. Kelechi Iheanacho - goal every 113 minutes

1. Gareth Bale - goal every 99 minutes

So it's actually Bale that leads the way. It begs the question: Why hasn't he played more this season?!

Rounding out the podium places are Iheanacho, who has been on fire in the second half of the season for Leicester and Jota, who has been impressive since signing for Liverpool from Wolves.

Salah and Kane are fighting for the Golden Boot and they can't be separated when looking at their goal-per-minute ratios too.

Cavani makes the top six after his brilliant second half of the season for Manchester United.

Elsewhere, Willock makes the top 10 after finding the net on a regular basis from midfield for Newcastle.

Abraham has scored a goal every 172 minutes, making it even more baffling that he's currently our of favour under Thomas Tuchel.

Others who make the top 10 include Torres, who vaulted into the top 20 after a brilliant hat-trick for Man City vs Newcastle and Bamford, who has hit the back of the net 16 times for Leeds this term.

