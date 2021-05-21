Sunderland transfer news: Twist emerges regarding Aiden McGeady's Black Cats future

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sunderland will be aiming to complete a miraculous comeback in their play-off clash with Lincoln City tomorrow at the Stadium of Light.

Set to be cheered on by 10,000 supporters, the Black Cats know that they cannot afford to make a slow start to the return leg of this showdown after suffering a 2-0 defeat at the hands of the Imps earlier this week.

If Sunderland are to have any chance of booking their place at Wembley Stadium later this month, manager Lee Johnson may have to look towards Aiden McGeady for inspiration.

One of the Black Cats' standout performers in the third-tier this season, the winger has managed to provide his team-mates with 14 assists whilst he has also netted four goals in 30 league appearances.

McGeady's future has recently become the subject of a great deal of speculation as he has yet to agree to fresh terms with Sunderland and thus is currently set to leave the club next month upon the expiry of his contract.

Peterborough United, who are set to play in the Championship next season after securing a second-place finish in the third-tier under the guidance of manager Darren Moore, have been touted as potential suitors for McGeady.

According to page 59 of the print edition of last week's The Sun on Sunday, Posh are keen to bolster their squad by swooping for the 35-year-old this summer.

However, it has since emerged that McGeady has a one-year option which he can trigger in his existing contract if he plays one more game for Sunderland this season.

A report by Chronicle Live has revealed that the two parties are currently in a stand-off due to the fact that the Black Cats are seemingly unwilling to allow the winger to sanction the aforementioned deal due to the fact he is amongst the club's biggest earners.

Sunderland may be able to reach a solution regarding this issue by convincing McGeady to waive the clause which in turn will allow him to feature in Saturday's clash.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This is unquestionably concerning news for the Black Cats who will need their best players to be present for tomorrow's fixture if they are to have any chance of booking their place in the play-off final.

With doubts concerning McGeady's availability, Sunderland must reach an immediate agreement with the winger as a failure to do so would unquestionably weaken their chances of overcoming the challenge that Lincoln will pose at the Stadium of Light.

Having averaged the best WhoScored match rating (7.33) in the regular season for the Black Cats alongside top-scorer Charlie Wyke, the former Everton man will fancy his chances of producing a moment of magic on Saturday if this aforementioned issue is resolved.

Despite McGeady being in the twilight of his career, it could be argued that Sunderland ought to consider keeping him this summer regardless of what division they find themselves in as he is clearly still capable of competing at this level.

