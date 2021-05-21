Coco Gauff: Is the teenager a dark horse to win the French Open?

There may be a star-studded field at Roland Garros this year, but Coco Gauff is proving she is no longer just a young prodigy.

Though the 17-year-old has recorded just one win so far on the WTA tour, her consistency in 2021 has seen her climb into the top 30 of the world rankings with a series of impressive showings.

A semi-final at the Adelaide International and quarter-final in Dubai, were notable highlights from the hard court season, while her performances on clay have been ever better.

Indeed, Gauff has looked composed and accomplished on this surface –– which is hardly surprising given her natural speed and athleticism.

Having reached the last eight at the Charleston Open, the US star has made it to back-to-back semi-finals –– first in Rome and now at the Emilia-Romagna Open.

Even more impressive is the calibre of opponents Gauff has beaten, including Aryna Sabalenka and Maria Sakkari. Remarkably, the American hasn’t lost to anyone outside the top 25 on clay this year and has a record of 10 wins and just three defeats.

So how far can Gauff go at the French Open this year? Being inside the world’s top 30 will likely give her a more favourable draw than normal, and the youngster has already proven she can see off lower-ranked opposition with marked efficiency.

The teenager also enters the tournament in form, which is more than can be said for a number of the world’s top players. Serena Williams has just one win to her name since her return to the game, Naomi Osaka has had numerous problems on clay and Simona Halep has withdrawn from the competition all together, through injury.

Equally, Sabalenka may have won the Madrid Open, but Gauff beat the Belarussian comfortably in Italy last week. And, despite Ashleigh Barty being one of the main contenders, the Australian retired against the 17-year-old in her most recent match and may have to contend with fitness issues of her own.

The one to beat at Roland-Garros, however, is fellow teenager Iga Świątek. The Polish star beat Gauff in the Italian Open semis and is bidding to retain her French Open title.

Another matchup between two of tennis’ new rising superstars would make for worthy viewing and perhaps mark the start of an exciting, new, modern-day rivalry.

