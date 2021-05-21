Watford news: Update emerges concerning Tom Cleverley's Hornets future

Despite the fact the upcoming transfer window isn't set to open until next month, Watford have already made a start to their plans for the summer by drafting in some fresh faces.

After securing the services of Kwadwo Baah earlier this week, the Hornets are currently closing in on securing a deal for Ashley Fletcher who was recently told by Middlesbrough Neil Warnock to find a new club.

Watford have also sanctioned the departures of Achraf Lazaar, Carlos Sanchez, Jerome Sinclair and Mamadou M'Baye who all struggled to make a lasting impact at Vicarage Road during their respective spells.

Although Tom Cleverley is unlikely to leave the Hornets this summer due to the fact that he played a pivotal role in the club's promotion to the Premier League last season, an update has surfaced regarding his long-term future.

According to Football Insider, the midfielder is currently in talks with Watford about the possibility of signing a new three-year deal which will keep him at the club until 2024.

Set to enter the final year of his current deal in June, Cleverley decided to stay with the Hornets following the club's relegation to the second-tier in 2020 and went on to feature on 34 occasions during the previous campaign.

As well as dictating the play from his midfield role, the former Manchester United man also provided six direct goal contributions for his side who achieved a second-place finish in the Championship.

With Watford set to make their return to the top-flight in August, Cleverley's vast amount of experience at this level may help the club achieve a relative amount of success next season.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider just how impressive Cleverley was last season, it is hardly a surprise that the Hornets are looking to tie him down to a new deal.

The midfielder illustrated his class in the Championship by averaging an impressive WhoScored match rating of 6.89 whilst also ranking in the top-five at Vicarage Road in terms of tackles per game (2.2) and key passes (1 per match).

Having played 214 games in the Premier League during his career, Cleverley knows exactly what it takes to thrive in this division and thus could prove to be an asset for Watford.

Providing that manager Xisco Munoz is able to get his recruitment spot on this summer, there is no reason why Watford cannot establish themselves as a mainstay in the top-flight for the foreseeable future with Cleverley in their side.

