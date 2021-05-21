Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Josh Taylor knows exactly what's at stake when he meets Jose Ramirez in their highly-anticipated clash for the undisputed super-lightweight crown at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas.

Unbeaten American Ramirez, 28, defends his WBC and WBO super-lightweight title belts on Saturday with Taylor aiming to become Scotland's first undisputed world champion of the four-belt era in just his 18th professional fight.

Taylor, 30, stopped Apinun Khongsong in a mandatory defense in September 2020, while Ramirez overcame Viktor Postol a month earlier after knocking out Maurice Hooker in July 2019.

Like his upcoming opponent, 'The Tartan Tornado' is also undefeated, but despite his relative lack of experience in comparison to Ramirez, he is fully confident in his ability to write his name in the history books.

"This fight means the world to me," Taylor said at the pre-fight press conference. "To be the first person from Scotland to do this in the four belt era, it’s a massive, massive piece of history.

"It puts my name in the history books as one of Scotland’s best fighters and that’s a real honour and motivation for me to do this.

"I’m in this game to be the best, fight the best and leave my mark in boxing history."

Taylor is normally quite a well-reserved guy, but he is brimming with confidence as he prepares for the biggest fight of his career to date.

"That’s why I’ve trained so hard for this fight and been away from home for about six months," he added.

"I’ve dedicated my whole adult life to the sport for this moment in time. I’m so confident, it’s just unbelievable.

"I know I’ve done everything right and to the best of my ability. I can’t wait to get in there.

"It’s a massive fight for Jose as well, he has the opportunity to become the first American/Mexican to do it as well, create history, so it is a massive fight for the two of us and it is a great fight for boxing. It’s a great match-up."

While Taylor admits he respects Ramirez, he insists he will go to any length to go down as one of boxing's all-time greats.

"I respect every fighter that jumps in the ring. You’ve got to respect Jose Ramirez," he said.

"He’s 26-0, he’s a unified champion and he’s beat everyone that’s been in front of him.

"You don’t become unified champion without being a good fighter. I highly respect the man. He’s a great champion and a great person.

"But on Saturday night as soon as that first bell goes, it’s all out the window."

