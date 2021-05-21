Back 4 Blood: Latest Characters Revealed In New Trailer

Back 4 Blood released a brand new trailer and it revealed all the characters gamers can play as in the game.

Back 4 Blood is coming out in October 2021, and this sneak peak will get fans even more excited for the game.

The upcoming multiplayer first-person shooter game developed by Turtle Rock Studios and published by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment.

The characters are known as the cleaners. When the game launches, there will be eight cleaners to choose from, not the four like Left 4 Dead. Here is all the characters you can play as in Back 4 Blood:

Doc

Evangelo

Hoffman

Holly

Jim

Karlee

Mom

Walker

Each character will have a specific set of skills and traits and you will have to pick very wisely as to who you want to play as. They will also have different weapons and perks so as a team of 4 you should make sure you pick a good all round team.

The trailer also shows off some of 'The Ridden' who are the formerly human hosts of the Devil Worm parasite turned into terrifying creatures bent on devouring what remains of civilization. They are the enemies in Back 4 Blood and the characters include

The Breaker

The Ogre

The Hag

Interestingly, the Snitcher is able to call reinforcements when it sees you, which gives off Left 4 Dead's Witch vibes.

As you get to grips with the game you will get to have a feel and understanding of the characters and which one suits you best. There hasn’t been a good zombie game out for a while so it is easy to see why excitement is building for Back 4 Blood.

