WWE will return to live event touring with a 25-city schedule through Labor Day, the company have announced this afternoon.

After a turbulent period due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, WWE, as well as every sport, had to seriously change how they went about procedures.

One of those changes was to stop live events and just focus on Monday Night RAW, Friday Night SmackDown and pay-per-views.

However, in the news they have broken today, WWE are now re-starting their live events, and they will do so during a 25-city schedule.

The tour will debut this July in Texas with a trio of shows, and they can be seen below:

Friday, July 16: SmackDown – Toyota Center in Houston

Sunday, July 18: Money In The Bank – Dickies Arena in Fort Worth

Monday, July 19: Raw – American Airlines Center in Dallas

After over a year of uncertainty due to the ongoing pandemic, this is great news for the WWE and also the WWE Universe, who have missed out on seeing their favourite Superstars for the best part of 15 months.

WrestleMania played host to fans last month, but apart from that, it's been behind closed doors due to the pandemic.

Tickets for the live events in Houston, Fort Worth and Dallas go on sale this Wednesday, May 26 at 11 a.m. ET.

Additional tour stops and on-sale dates will be announced in the coming weeks.

