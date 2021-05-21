Man United transfer gossip: Contact made with £56m target's representatives

According to AS via Sport Witness, Manchester United are one of two clubs to have “shown the most interest” in Villarreal defender Pau Torres.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Pau Torres?

Manchester United have contacted the representatives of Villarreal centre-back Torres according to AS as per Sport Witness.

The Red Devils have reportedly made their interest "very clear" in the 24-year-old Spaniard, as their search for a centre-back rumbles on.

The report also states that Torres has a €65m (£56m) release clause in his contract, however Villarreal could accept an offer in the region of €50m (£43m).

Will Torres play in the Europa League final?

Barring any fitness hiccups, the Spaniard should play a part in Villarreal's Europa League final match against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United.

In what could be a rather awkward turn of events, Torres could join United in the summer after preventing Solskjaer from winning his first ever trophy as United boss.

Torres also played in Villarreal's Europa League semi-final, which saw Unai Emery's side dump Arsenal and Mikel Arteta out of the competition.

According to WhoScored, Torres played a big part in the side's second leg clean sheet at the Emirates. His composure on the ball was clear to see as he maintained an 87.2% pass accuracy - the third highest of any Villarreal player.

Are any other clubs interested in Torres?

The report from AS via Sport Witness also states that United are not alone in their interest in the defender and that Real Madrid are eyeing up Torres as well.

It is claimed that Villarreal and Real Madrid have engaged in direct talks to understand the player's situation.

Villarreal are set to play both Real Madrid and Manchester United in their final two games of the season, which should give both sides the chance to get a final look at the central defender.

Is he the best centre-back United could sign this summer?

According to Fabrizio Romano, top of United's transfer shopping list this summer is one of Madrid's own, Raphael Varane.

The World Cup winner's wealth of experience in lifting trophies would make him head and shoulders above any United player in terms of silverware, and having a player as decorated as Varane in the changing room can't be a bad thing.

Sevilla's Jules Kounde has also been linked as well as Atalanta's Cristian Romero, however Romano suggested that these names were lower on United's list.

Lille centre-back Sven Botman has impressed this season being part of a Lille side that has conceded just 22 goals in Ligue 1, which has been one of the main reasons why the club are perched at the top the league and are on the brink of succeeding PSG as the champions of France.

According to Duncan Castles speaking on the Transfer Window podcast, Manchester United are one of several parties interested in Botman ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

