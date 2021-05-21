Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Conor McGregor's trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier has the 'potential' to break the UFC pay-per-view record.

That's the opinion of the American's coach Mike Brown, who has helped to ramp up the buzz ahead of the Irishman's instant shot at redemption.

The MMA world was left stunned back in January when McGregor had his calves kicked out from under him by the unfancied Diamond at UFC 257 on Fight Island.

Now in Las Vegas, the 33-year-old Irish southpaw gets the opportunity to redeem himself in the main event of UFC 264 in front of a sold-out crowd at the T-Mobile Arena.

UFC president Dana White confirmed to TSN's Aaron Bronsteter that Poirier (26-7), of Lafayette, Louisiana, was offered a crack at the vacant lightweight title against Charles Oliveira, but chose to pursue a rematch with McGregor instead.

And Brown, Poirier's long-time coach at American Top Team, has given the former UFC interim lightweight champion his full backing.

"Yeah, this is the right choice [for Poirier]," Brown said to MMA Junkie. "Conor is the biggest draw in this sport, and I think this well sell more pay-per-views than any other fight.

"This potentially will be the biggest pay-per-view of all time. It really has that capability, and it probably will. I believe that, and the title fight will always be there after.

"He’s still getting better all the time, and another guy who has paid his dues more than anyone. These are the guys that took the long road, the guys that deserve it more than anybody."

For his part, McGregor seems confident he can make the necessary adjustments to combat the calf kicks, which he feels ultimately proved to be his undoing.

But Brown believes Poirier has all the tools needed to beat his old rival in their rubber match and win the series.

"I think Conor believes that the calf kicks is what really was the major problem," he added. "But, it wasn't the calf kicks that knocked him out.

"So I like where we're sitting in this fight, and I'm very confident going into it. The fight game is very complex.

"This is one weapon of potentially thousands or more. We're talking about one weapon there. Dustin has got a lot of them."

According to Forbes, McGregor is still the highest-paid fighter in UFC history, with a net worth of £181m, boosted by his high-profile boxing match with Floyd Mayweather.

However, he hasn't won a UFC fight since it took him just 40 seconds to knock out Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone in January 2020.

