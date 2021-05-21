Being in the public eye, of course, you will be prone to criticism, whether you deserve it or not.

But professional WWE artist Rob Schamberger has taken things to the next level by calling out recently released NXT Superstar Velveteen Dream.

After the 25-year-old was released from the company on Thursday, Schamberger took to social media to call Dream out, stating: “He was the single most unprofessional person I’ve encountered in this business. I hope this is the wakeup call he needs to start doing the emotional work to become a better person. All told."

Now, although his name did not appear in the tweet, you cannot help but think that the outburst is directed at Dream, especially as it came within two hours of him being cut from the company.

This type of social media outburst, if directed at him, will not really come as a surprise to many given the reputation Dream has inside of WWE, but also outside of it.

It should come as no surprise that fans rejoiced when they heard the news of his departure, and much of that stems from incidents away from the ring, rather than his ability inside of it.

Dream was hit with a number of sexual harassment allegations against minors in April and June of 2020, which he later denied. Triple H also claimed WWE "found nothing" during their internal investigation into the matter.

But it seems that ever since those allegations, his career with WWE has haltered and rapidly declined.

He has not stepped into the ring to wrestle for WWE since December 2020, where he lost to Adam Cole on NXT.

Of course, everyone deserves a chance to explain their side of the story, and if he really didn’t commit those allegations put against him, he deserves his side to be told.

However, and whether or not the two are linked at all, Velveteen Dream's career with WWE is officially over, and that is clearly something Rob Schamberger will be delighted with.

