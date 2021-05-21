Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Cristiano Ronaldo has earned an astonishing amount of money during his football career.

The Portuguese superstar has been at the top of the sport for the past 15 years and, according to CelebrityNetWorth, has built up a net worth of $500 Million.

So what does Ronaldo spend his money on?

The Juventus forward loves his cars and he splashes out on a new motor from time-to-time.

He recently visited Ferrari's factory in Maranello and he couldn't help adding to his collection.

It's believed that he bought a limited edition Ferrari Monza, which costs a cool £1.4 million.

According to the Sun, Ronaldo's car collection is now worth a staggering £17m. They've listed some of the cars he owns and you can view a breakdown of his collection below.

Bugatti Centodiec - £8.5m

Ronaldo's Bugatti Centodiec is super rare, with AS reporting that only 10 of these models have been made.

It can do 0-62mph in just 2.4 seconds and reach a top speed of 236mph.

Bugatti Chiron - £2.15m

Ronaldo's Bugatti Chiron has a top speed of 260 mph and does 0-60 mph in under 2.5 seconds.

Mercedes G-wagon Brabus - £600,000

Georgina Rodriguez, Ronaldo's girlfriend, gifted him a Mercedes for his 35th birthday.

Bugatti Veyron - £1.7m

Ronaldo bought himself a Bugatti Veyron after Portugal won Euro 2016. Not a bad way to celebrate.

Lamborghini Aventador - £260,040

Ronaldo shared a picture of him posing alongside his matte-black Lamborghini on Instagram back in 2016.

Rolls Royce Cullinan - £330,000

The Cullinan is the only SUV that Rolls Royce has ever produced.

Chevrolet Camaro - £35,000

Ronaldo's Chevrolet is his cheapest car. It's used as a family car and is worth 'just' £35,000.

Ferrari F12 TDF - £350,000

Ronaldo's F12 TDF, bought in 2017, has a top speed of 211 mph and does 0-62 in 2.9 seconds.

Range Rover Sport - £100,000

Ronaldo's car collection wouldn't be complete without a Range Rover, would it?!

Mercedes AMG GLE 63 - £127,000

Ronaldo bought himself a Mercedes at Christmas in 2016.

McLaren Senna - £1m

The McClaren was made in dedication to the late Ayrton Senna. Only 500 were made.

Bentley Continental GT - £151,000

Ronaldo was spotted in the Bentley during his Manchester United days.

