Maria Sharapova, Simona Halep, Garbine Muguruza: Stars praise Madison Keys for heartfelt campaign

A number of tennis’ most recognised stars, including Simona Halep, Garbiñe Muguruza and Maria Sharapova, came together yesterday to offer support to fellow player Madison Keys on Kindness Wins Day.

Keys, who is currently ranked 24th in the world and reached the final of the 2017 US Open, created a non-profit company called Fearlessly Girl USA in 2016. Aiming to create a “kinder girl world”, the organisation was relaunched in 2019 under the name Kindness Wins.

Having celebrated its third anniversary yesterday, a plethora of the world’s most renowned tennis figures took to social media to extend their support for Keys and the initiative.

The 26-year-old tweeted a message herself, stressing her love of Kindness Wins Day. She wrote: “I want to help show the world the power of Kindness and the difference we can make when we take action.”

In response to these words, the likes of Halep, Muguruza and Sharapova all shared messages on Twitter, praising and congratulating the former world number seven.

Venezuelan born player Muguruza said: “Happy #KidnessWinsDay!! Awesome initiative @Madison_Keys, we can do so much by focusing on the good, by being positive and respectful for one another. Well done!”

Meanwhile, five-time Grand Slam winner Maria Sharapova echoed this same sentiment, tweeting: “A genuine reminder of what truly matters. Happy 3rd year anniversary @Madison_Keys + #KindnessWinsDay!!”

Equally, world number three Halep, who has withdrawn from this year’s upcoming French Open through injury, joined in with the messages of appreciation.

The Romanian wrote: “An important message now more than ever. Thank you @Madison_Keys for all your hard work in spreading kindness. #KindnessWinsDay.”

Thanking her tennis peers for the kind words, Keys said reading the posts “seriously warms her heart.”

The American is now set on preparing for the French Open, which gets underway in less than two weeks.

Keys lost in the round of 32 at the Italian Open to eventual winner Iga Świątek in her most recent tournament, but did reach the semi-finals at Roland-Garros back in 2018.

