The 2020/21 Premier League season is now just a single game-week away from its conclusion.

The year's main narratives have already been sewn up with Manchester City winning the title, while Fulham, West Bromwich Albion and Sheffield United have crashed down to the Championship.

However, everything is still to play for when it comes to the race for the Champions League with only City and Manchester United confirmed to be playing in Europe's premier competition next season.

Race for the top four

West Ham United, Tottenham Hotspur and Everton have already bowed out of the race and now the scramble for third and fourth will be contested between Liverpool, Chelsea and Leicester City.

Naturally, these sort of situations see fans reaching for their calculators and desperately trying to work out the different permutations that could play out on the day itself.

And with everything from goal difference to goals scored potentially settling the final standings, you'd forgive supporters for feeling a little overwhelmed ahead of the final round of fixtures.

However, fear not, because we're here to spell out the Champions League race in the easiest way we can to demonstrate what Liverpool, Chelsea and Leicester all need to do to make the cut.

What every team needs

As such, here is our breakdown of the three teams and what they need to look out for on Sunday:

Chelsea

Remaining fixture: Aston Villa (A)

The Blues are in pole position for Champions League football and they can confirm their place in the competition with a win at Villa Park on Sunday afternoon.

A draw would also be enough for the Blues if Leicester fail to win against Tottenham.

However, should Thomas Tuchel's men lose to Aston Villa with both Liverpool and Leicester winning their respective games, then they would provisionally be relegated to a Europa League position.

But even then, Chelsea could snatch a Champions League place at the last moment if they defeat City in this season's final.

Liverpool

Remaining fixture: Crystal Palace (H)

If Liverpool can better Leicester's final day result, then they are at least guaranteed fourth place, but there is a real possibility that goal difference could settle things otherwise.

In a world where all three teams win, Chelsea would finish in third on 70 points with Liverpool and Leicester finishing neck-a-neck on 69 points right behind them.

Goal difference would then decide the affair with Liverpool currently having the advantage at +24 compared to the +20 of Leicester's men.

That does, therefore, give the minuscule possibility of fourth being decided on goals scored, which, just to make things even more dramatic, is currently a dead heat with both clubs notching 66 goals.

Leicester City

Remaining fixture: Tottenham Hotspur (H)

Qualification for the top four is now completely out of Leicester's hands and they will need to better Chelsea and/or Liverpool's result to qualify for the Champions League.

In a scenario where all three clubs are victorious, Leicester would need to top Liverpool's goal difference, but this remains highly unlikely, particularly given the quality in Tottenham's squad.

An example of a scenario where this could happen would be Liverpool beating Palace 1-0 and Leicester securing a huge 5-0 victory over Spurs, before duly qualifying on goals scored.

Got that all memorised in your head ready to go for Sunday? Of course you haven't, but I hope this has given you a better idea of the situation at play - and you can always double back to check.

Besides, I don't know about you, but we can't wait to see who out of Leicester, Liverpool and Chelsea get to hear the sweet, sweet sound of the Champions League anthem next season.

