The landscape of NXT changed significantly on Tuesday, when Bronson Reed captured the North American Championship from Johnny Gargano in a Steel Cage match.

Reed's victory marked his first title win in WWE. However, this wasn't the only landmark he set that night. The win fell 14 years to the day of his professional wrestling debut in the Australian independent circuit.

He became the second Superstar from his homeland to hold a championship –– the other being RAW Women's Champion Rhea Ripley. Her journey from Australia to WWE has been an interesting one and something "The Aus-zilla" has high praise for.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Reed mentioned how he knew she would be "an incredible talent", having watched her grow as a wrestler from a young age.

"I think the absolute world of Rhea Ripley, she's an incredible talent, [and] one in a million," he said.

"I fortunately have been able to see her career even from before coming to WWE because we're both from the same hometown, Adelaide."

He later revealed that Ripley would attend matches he had in the early stage of his career, before going on to say she was "excelling really quickly" in the industry.

"So maybe five, six years into my journey as a local wrestler, she used to be a fan that used to come out and actually watch me," he said.

"I remember getting to see Rhea Ripley as a young teenage fan in the crowd, to then starting the business and excelling really quickly, like even just on the local stage."

The Nightmare boasts being the only woman to win the NXT UK, NXT and RAW Women's Title. An achievement that might eventually be matched, but at only 24 years of age, could see her be the youngest Superstar to accomplish this feat for some time.

Reed went on to heap more admiration on Rhea's career and title wins so far. He said:

"Everyone knew like, 'okay, she's special, she's going to be something' then going to WWE and NXT UK [Women's] Champion, NXT Women's Champion and now RAW Women's Champion, like [it's] amazing."

News Now - Sport News