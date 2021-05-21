Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic knows his way around a stunning goal.

Whether it's firecracker free-kicks or acrobatic strikes right out of taekwondo, you can rest assured that the AC Milan forward won't go longer than a few months without producing a wonder goal.

It's in the nature of the legendary Swede to try things that many footballers wouldn't dare attempting with his iconic bicycle kick against England in 2012 proving one of many examples to come to mind.

Ibrahimovic's time with PSG

However, today we're winding back the clock to arguably the most lucrative spell of Ibrahimovic's decorated career: his time with Paris Saint-Germain.

As a player famed for switching clubs at a serious rate of knots, you knew that Ibrahimovic was enjoying life at the Parc des Princes when he decided to stay at the club for no less than four years.

Naturally, PSG being PSG, Ibrahimovic was able to hoover up trophies like they were going out of fashion in France, winning Ligue 1 four times out of four and bagging eight domestic titles to boot.

Stunning goals in France

And across that silverware-ladened spell, Ibrahimovic racked up 180 appearances and helped himself to an astonishing goal-scoring record of 156 strikes.

At the time, it was enough for Ibrahimovic to become PSG's all-time record goalscorer and many of those finishes - including his karate kick against Bastia - will be remembered for decades to come.

But for our money, Ibrahimovic's greatest ever strike for PSG actually came during one of his finest performances for the club as a whole in a Champions League clash with Anderlecht in 2013.

Ibrahimovic's firecracker vs Anderlecht

Ibrahimovic helped himself to no less than four goals at Lotto Park and the third conversion of the bunch might well be the most venomous strike of a football that we've seen in our lives.

After a ball into the box was cleared by the Anderlecht defence, it fell to the feet of Ibrahimovic on the edge of the area who proceeded to rattle an astonishing first-time hit towards goal.

And like a heat-seeking missile, the ball rocketed into the roof of the net to secure a mind-boggling first-half hat-trick. So, do yourselves a favour and check out the wonder goal down below:

That looked darn fast, didn't it? But what speed did Ibrahimovic's goal actually clock in at?

Breaking the local speed limit

Well, according to ESPN, Norwegian media outlet NRK measured Ibrahimovic's strike at an eye-watering 122 kilometres an hour, which translates to 76mph for those who prefer imperial figures.

And what makes that blood-pumping speed all the more amusing is that it actually broke the local speed limit in Belgium, which - per the RAC - stands at 120km/h when driving on motorways.

I don't know about you, but that conjures up the funny scenario of Ibrahimovic whipping out that strike on the motorway and watching as the ball sets off the speed camera as it flashes past.

But even if the recordings are off and Ibrahimovic didn't quite break Belgium's highway laws, I think we can all agree from the footage that the sumptuous Swede seriously struck the sweet spot.

