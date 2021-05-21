Call of Duty Mobile Season 4: Patch Notes Revealed

Call of Duty Mobile Season 4 is dropping soon and we have all the information on the latest patch notes.

The first three seasons of the popular mobile shooter spanned from the future to apocalyptic settings, and modern-day battlefields.

Fans were recently treated to new content on the game when an update came out for the 80’s Action Movies Heroes Event, which included Rambo and John McClane.

A lot has already been revealed for Season 4 of Call of Duty Mobile and fans will be excited to see the new changes coming to the game.

Read More: Call of Duty Mobile Season 4: Release Date, Name, Patch Notes, Battle Pass, Beta

Patch Notes

There are a lot of patch notes for season 4 as there are wholesale changes to maps, guns, and game modes as well as a whole bunch of fresh content for players to get their hands on.

New Map

One of the most exciting things in the patch notes is the fact that the Modern Warfare 3 map is coming to mobile. It features a key military area located in the middle of a desert, including an abandoned military base, underground control console, and a deserted office. It will be available for Search and Destroy, Team Deathmatch, Domination, and more.

New Featured Game Modes

Capture the Gold

The Capture the Gold mode is coming back to CODM.

Players must snatch the gold from the opponent's base and transport it back to their own base.

It will be available on Crash, Standoff, Raid, and more.



New Equipment and Items

Heartbeat Sensor- It will be available through the Seasonal Challenge - Under Pressure.

Functional Weapons

MK2 and Holger

The two weapons will be available in season four.

The MK2 is a fast-firing Marksman rifle while the Holger is an extremely customisable LMG that can be adapted to close range, medium range, or long-range combat.

New Scorestreak

The Hawk X3

It is a remote-controlled drone that is equipped with machine guns and unlimited ammo.

Clan Wars

Clan Wars will be officially released with the Rank Series two into Call of Duty: Mobile.

Players can join a clan to fight for honor and rewards.

The start and end time of the Clan War season is the same as the ranked match series.

Clan Wars will occur every week. It will start on Tuesday and will end on Sunday.

Players must be in a clan before Monday to qualify for a clan war for that week.

Clans will be matched with five other teams and will compete over war nodes. Each war node will have a different task and be worth different point values.

Based on your team's performance in the weekly Clan War, you will earn trophies.

You will earn a clan currency each week based on the rank of your clan.

The clan currency can be spent in the clan store for different rewards.

There has also been general adjustments for each weapon class in Multiplayer:





SMG: Strengthen close-range positioning from damage and mobility, while optimizing bullet trajectory to ensure availability at other distances.

Assault: Strengthen the range and accuracy to ensure a superior combat range of 15-30 meters. Improve weapon differentiation in terms of bullet trajectory and handling (weapon control).

LMG: The accuracy and damage efficiency has been adjusted to ensure the suppression of the LMG at 30 meters away and strengthen the differential positioning of weapons.

Sniper: Optimize the attributes of sniper attachments, provide more combinations of attachments, and weaken the advantages of snipers in close combat.

Pistol: Decreased the Movement Speed and Hip Fire Accuracy of 50GS with the Akimbo.

Battle Royale

The weapons list in the battle royale mode has been updated.



Common: AK117/M4LMG/GKS/Echo.

Uncommon: AK 47/Man-O-War/Locus/MK2/Holger 26/PP19 Bizon/KRM-262.

Rare: AK117/BK57/ASM10/HVK-30/LK24/AS VAL/Locus/SP-R 208/M4LMG/Razorback/QQ9/PP19 Bizon/KRM-262.

Epic: Type 25/ASM10/KN-44/DR-H/Man-O-War/LK24/HVK-30/DL Q33/MK2/Holger 26/Razorback/GKS/Q09.

Legendary: M4/BK57/KN-44/ASM10/MK2/Holger 26/PP19 Bizon/GKS.

Scorestreaks and Operator skills

War Machine:

Decreased the charging speed.

Slightly increase the damage to yourself.

Decreased the rate of fire.

Slightly decreased the lethal range.

Gravity Spikes:

Decreased the charging speed.

Slightly decreased damage range.

Increased damage.

Decreased the energy recovered by the Gravity Spikes after killing an enemy.

Tempest:

Increased the charging speed.

You can get a closer view when aimed down the sight.

Purifier:

Increase the number of bullets.

Death Machine:

Increase the Sprint-to-Fire Delay.

Decreased the number of bullets required to reach the maximum rate of fire

Increase the damage of wall-penetrating.

Sparrow:

Increase the duration.

Decreased the accumulation time.

H.I.V.E:

Increase the blood volume of the trap.

Increase damage frequency.

Decrease single damage.

Equalizer:

Slightly increased damage at mid and close range.

Bull charge:

Decreased the charging speed.

MQ-27 Dragonfire:

The score required for MQ-27 Dragonfire is reduced to 650.

Advanced UAV:

The score required for Advanced UAV is reduced to 1200.

UAV and Counter UAV:

Slightly increase blood volume.

Napalm:

Increased burn damage.

Delay lock time of FHJ-18.

Shorten the time it takes to explode after the flash bomb is thrown.

Cold-Blooded:

Removed the effect of not being marked by the enemy's VTOL and will not trigger the enemy's high alert screen prompt.

Other optimisations

The speed of the character when moving alongside a wall or encountering obstacles is further optimised, and soldiers can move more smoothly.

The trigger of climb over is more precise and sensitive.

Optimised the experience of climbing over while jumping and players can move more freely.

Optimised some gunsmith system attachments model.

Optimised Nuclear Bomb visual effects.

The default optic of all sniper rifles can be equipped with sights.

Prop Hunt optimization

Optimized betting function.

Hunters can bring in the main weapon for the game,

After using the transformation skill of prop, the use times of the clone skill and flash bomb skill will be reset.

The text chat function can no longer be used when watching the battle after the death of the prop.

Add the function of moving the camera view angle freely after the prop becomes locked.

Hunters can better distinguish the whistle made by the prop.

Battle Royale

Annihilator:

Decreased long-range damage.

15-25 meters damage changed from 137 to 100 while the 20-50 meters damage has been changed from 137 to 85.

Over 50 meters damage has been changed from 137 to 80.

War Machine:

Significantly decreased overall damage

Center damage changed from 130 to 60.

Edge damage changed from 70 to 30

The damage done to oneself is decreased at the same time.

Purifier:

Slightly decreased direct hit damage

Direct hit damage changed from 35 to 30.

Burn damage remains the same

Refitter:

Charge speed changed from 60/60 to 50/40.

Damage reduction effect per layer from 3/5 to 4/6 percent.

Desperado:

Charge speed changed from 60/45 to 45/36.

Firearms rate of fire increased by 15/25 percent.

The performance of firearms is less affected by distance attenuation.

Bullet shooting speed changed from 500 to 640.

Mechanic:

Can detect traps of Trap Master

Hacker:

Increase speed by 20 percent when using hacking devices.

Charge speed changed from 60/50 to 50/40 seconds.

Hacking range changed from 100/150 to 120/150.

Hacking speed changed from 1.5/1 to 1/0.75 seconds.

The ratio of skills returned when using skills without a target from 30/30 to 50/75 percent.

Trap Master:

Continuous deceleration changed to rapid decay deceleration.

The deceleration ratio is adjusted from a constant 45/65 to 60/70 percent.

Defender:

Charge speed changed from 45/40 to 50/45.

Ninja:

Charge speed changed from 45/45 to 60/50.

The farthest distance changed from 40 to 35 meters.

Clown:

The zombie model has been changed to a dog model, and the number has been reduced by one, but the dog's movement speed, health points, and damage have been increased.

Other optimisations



When a teammate completes a knockdown/kill/assist, the team number and name of the teammate are displayed.

Added prompts when players and teammates assist.

Added the display of the enemy's name and teammate's number and name when teammates are knocked down/killed.

Added the display of the names of your enemies who knocked down/killed you.

They have also:



Optimised the position of the camera when climbing over the window, the problem of disappearing characters in the camera will no longer occur when climbing the window.

Snowboard drops in non-snow areas are reduced, and snowboards will mainly drop in snowy areas

Optimise the steering and acceleration of the vehicle and the steering and acceleration are smoother.

Optimised the range of climbing over action. It is now easier to trigger climbing over.

Other content

Arsenal will now include notifications for new mythic weapons and new legendary weapons.

Just For You will now offer crates in addition to draws.

Optimised the performance of switching guns during running. Now switching guns during running is smoother.

Added the setting of quick switching gun, players can choose to keep the current quick switching gun or replace it with the previous version of the standard switching gun.

Ranked Mode

Multiplayer

New season content added.

Added data records for weapons with a higher usage rate in ranked matches this season.

Added map voting function in ranked matches for PRO ranks and above.

Optimised the prompts during settlement when you join during the ranked match process.

Optimised the reward details prompt in the main lobby of the ranked match.

Optimised the compensation tips given to players when a teammate quits in the ranked match.

Optimised some Ul of the main lobby of the ranked match.

Optimised the killcam music of ranked matches.

Fixed an issue where network issues would cause matches to wait indefinitely.

Battle Royale

New season content added

Added data records for weapons with a higher usage rate in single ranked matches this season.

Optimised the reward details prompt in the main lobby of the ranked match.

Optimised some Ul of the main lobby of the ranked match.

Optimised the experience of team matching.

Players in a team will be more likely to match against other players in teams.

Fixed an issue where network issues would cause matches to wait indefinitely.

Fixed the situation where some AFK behaviours could get ranking points.

Keep up to date with all of the latest Esports and Gaming news right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News