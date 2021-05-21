Gervonta Davis knows he will be the smaller man in the ring but that didn't stop him from giving a stern warning to super-lightweight champion Mario Barrios ahead of their June 26 fight on Showtime.

Baltimore-born bruiser Davis (24-0, 23 KOs) became world champion at super-featherweight in January 2017 when he defeated Jose Pedraza at the Barclays Center and became a two-weight world champion in a thrilling contest with Leon Santo Cruz in Texas in 2020.

Davis, a protege of Floyd Mayweather Jr, said defeating Barrios will help to boost his stock as he hopes to become as famous as the legendary boxer someday.

While Barrios (26-0, 17 KO's) may not appear be Davis' toughest opponent to date at least on paper, the young American knows he cannot afford to underestimate him, either.

"We know this is a dangerous fight," Davis said in the pre-fight press conference. "Barrios is coming with power and you know for sure I’m coming with power.

"May the best man win. I took this fight because I want to be great.

"All the other big names at lightweight had scheduled fights so I felt like I wanted to go out and beat the best fighter out there for me."

A career super-featherweight, Davis admitted he will have to contend with a size disadvantage when he steps up since Barrios is at least four inches taller than him but added 'El Azteca' has never fought anyone like him before.

"Even if he is bigger than me on fight night, it doesn’t matter," he added. "This is all part of the sport. My goal is to break him down.

"If I can get him out of there, I’ll get him out of there. If it goes 12 rounds, so be it.

"He’s big and strong, but he’s never faced anyone like me."

Under the guidance of his head coach, Calvin Ford, the 26-year-old feels confident he will be able to cope with anything Barrios brings on fight night.

He continued: "We have to wait and see what happens on fight night.

"Different styles dictate what I need to show in the fight.

"We’ll see what he brings to the table, and then we’ll capitalize off of it."

