Southampton transfer rumours: Saints eye winger who possesses "electric pace"

Southampton are monitoring Colombian forward Santiago Moreno ahead of the summer transfer window, according to The Telegraph.

What's the latest news on Moreno?

The 21-year-old is attracting interest from both sides of the border, with Rangers and Leeds also keeping tabs on him.

Southampton are also keen on signing Moreno, and could make a move for him this summer.

How much will Moreno cost and when does his contract expire?

Moreno, who currently plays in his homeland for America De Cali, is valued at just £585,000 by Transfermarkt. However, given the calibre of the clubs that are after the in-demand attacker, it seems likely that it will take significantly more than that to get him over to the Premier League in the coming months.

The youngster still has over two years left on his contract, which runs until December 2023.

What are Moreno's stats this season?

Moreno has been in fine form so far this season, scoring four goals and providing four assists in 16 league matches.

He also impressed in the Copa Libertadores, netting twice during the group stages. His performances have helped his side into mid-table, as they have lost only three of their opening 18 league games.

What's been said about Moreno?

Earlier this week, Alan Hutton explained what Moreno could bring to Rangers if he moved to Ibrox. The former Premier League defender pinpointed one attribute which could give Steven Gerrard's men an added dimension going forwards.

Speaking to Football Insider, Hutton said: "Moreno, with that sort of pace, electric pace, I think that’s probably the one thing Rangers are missing as a squad.

"Pace scares defenders. I think that’s the one area where I think Rangers can improve. I think Gerrard sees that and he’s acting on it with the type of player he’s looking at at the moment.

“Someone like Moreno, from what I hear, he is electric, and I think that could add something really different.”

Would Moreno be an ideal signing for Southampton?

He may well be.

When looking at the Saints' current crop of wide players, they do look short in this department. Ralph Hasenhuttl has Stuart Armstrong, Moussa Djenepo and Theo Walcott at his disposal, but the former has had to play more centrally recently, while Djenepo and Walcott have suffered injury setbacks which have halted their progress at crucial points during the season.

Southampton need someone who can stay fit and provide quality service from wide areas for the likes of Danny Ings and Che Adams to get on the end of in the penalty box. With his direct style of play and ability to fashion chances, as shown by his number of assists this year, Moreno could be the perfect signing to make the team a more consistent threat in the final third.

The side have fallen away badly in the second half of the season, and they need to add more options on the wings this summer. Bringing in Moreno would solve this problem, and he has the attributes to thrive in the Premier League.

